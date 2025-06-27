WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Robert Ripcik, a 57-year-old resident of Beausejour, Manitoba, was sentenced to five years imprisonment for firearms-related offences along with a 10-year firearm prohibition and ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Ripcik, who has been in custody since his arrest on March 12, 2024, pleaded guilty in Selkirk Provincial Court to the following charges:

A selection of the prohibited and restricted firearms and firearms manufacturing devices seized by CBSA officers via two search warrants in 2024. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

False statements, contrary to section 153(a) of the Customs Act

Possession of illegally imported goods, contrary to section 155 of the Customs Act

Unauthorized possession of firearms, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of prohibited devices, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

The investigation into Ripcik began in April 2023 after CBSA officers at the Winnipeg Land Commercial office examined a shipment that was found to contain items related to the manufacture of firearms without serial numbers. A firearm with no serial number is also known as a "ghost gun" and is untraceable.

In March and April 2024, CBSA officers, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at a rural property near Chatfield, Manitoba. Among the items seized were:

Nine long guns with serial numbers (two prohibited firearms, seven non-restricted firearms)

Two Polymer 80 pistol receiver blanks for Glock pattern handguns (restricted firearms) and other handgun parts without serial numbers

One Ghost Gunner Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine and one 3D printer

One lower receiver for an AR pattern rifle without serial number (a prohibited firearm)

Fully automatic parts for an AR pattern rifle (prohibited devices) and other AR parts

Multiple overcapacity magazines (prohibited devices) and ammunition

One fully automatic AR-15 pattern rifle (prohibited firearm)

One automatic switch for a Glock handgun (prohibited device)

The CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team (IFET), with assistance from the Winnipeg Police Service, the RCMP and Manitoba Conservation, led the complex investigation that resulted in today's conviction.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and firearms parts off our streets and away from our communities. Ghost guns in particular pose a serious risk for many reasons, including how difficult they are to trace when used by criminals. Today's conviction and five-year sentence is a direct result of the hard work of the CBSA Integrated Firearm Enforcement Team and our intelligence and criminal investigators in Winnipeg. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners, the Winnipeg Police Service, the RCMP, and Manitoba Conservation for their contributions in this case and for their continued commitment to protecting our citizens and our communities."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA

Quick Facts

The CBSA IFET is a team of Intelligence Analysts, Intelligence Officers and Criminal Investigators working collaboratively to identify, interdict, investigate, and support the prosecution of cross border firearm-related offences.

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

CBSA Investigators have the ability to obtain search warrants and other judicial authorizations to search and seize evidence of criminal offences under the Customs Act and other border-related legislation.

Learn more about weapons that are prohibited in Canada.

For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Associated links

Twitter (X): @CanBorderPRA

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945