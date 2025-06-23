OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers to plan ahead when crossing the border this summer.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. In 2024, we welcomed over 93.4 million travellers, stopped over 34,400 kg of illegal drugs from entering our communities and kept more than 17,200 weapons and 930 firearms off our streets.

The CBSA plans and prepares for long weekends and summer travel. We monitor traveller volumes and prioritize efficient processing of travellers at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security. If you encounter wait times at the border, it is likely because we are working behind the scenes to conduct examinations, seize drugs, firearms or stolen vehicles, or prevent high-risk individuals from entering Canada.

Here are some travel tips to help you plan for your trip:

We encourage you to read and follow all of our travel tips before arriving at the border.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask!

For more information, visit the CBSA website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

Follow the CBSA on X (@CanBorder), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945