Celebrate 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Museum of History

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting September 2, catch up with Passe-Partout, Mr. Dressup, Johnny the Lemming, Bobino, Pepinot, and Ryder and the PAW Patrol, as well as many other beloved characters, in the Canadian Museum of History's newest exhibition, From Pepinot to PAW Patrol® – Television of Our Childhoods.

Step back in time and explore 70 years of Canadian children's television through this fun and entertaining exhibition, sure to delight everyone, from the very young to the young at heart. Bringing together nearly 100 innovative made-in-Canada television shows in English, French and Indigenous languages, From Pepinot to PAW Patrol® – Television of Our Childhoods focuses on TV programs created for children ages 2 to 11, and immerses visitors in the enduring themes of education, imagination and values that unite them. Visitors will certainly reconnect with favourite programs from their childhoods and discover new gems.

In addition to hundreds of excerpts from favourite shows, featured in 33 audiovisual productions, From Pepinot to PAW Patrol® – Television of Our Childhoods includes 80 original costumes, puppets and props, as well as images and content exploring the evolution of children's television and our own experience of watching it. The exhibition shows visitors that some of their favorite childhood memories are a significant part of Canadian cultural history, being given pride of place in the Museum.

"Since 1952, Canadian children's television has educated children, entertained them, stimulated their imaginations, and helped them to understand their communities and the bigger world," explained Caroline Dromaguet, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of History. "Over the years, all of these beloved television characters have inspired children to connect with their emotions and the adults in their lives, while also preparing them for school."

Made-in-Canada children's television debuted in 1952, with the French-language show Pépinot et Capucine, and the English-language show Let's See, featuring Uncle Chichimus and Hollyhock. Indigenous programming would follow with shows such as Takuginai, the first children's program in Canada to be produced entirely in Inuktitut, and the longest-running Indigenous show in North America.

Developed by the Canadian Museum of History in collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada and with the participation of Télé-Québec, From Pepinot to PAW Patrol® – Television of Our Childhoods will be presented until September 1, 2023.

Located on the shores of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, the Canadian Museum of History welcomes over 1.2 million visitors each year. The Museum's principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity, as well as to enhance Canadians' awareness of world history and culture. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

