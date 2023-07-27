EMERSON, MB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to safeguarding our country and keeping illegal and dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.

On July 14, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized over 63 kg of suspected cocaine following the examination of a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba. A skilled CBSA Detector Dog Services team assisted with the search and discovery of the suspected narcotics. The approximate street value of the suspected seized drugs is $6,000,000 CAD - this is the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

Varinder Kaushik, a resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested by the CBSA and taken into custody by the Manitoba RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.

On July 14, 2023, the RCMP charged the 31-year old driver with the following offences:

Importation of a Controlled Substance contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Kaushik appeared in a Winnipeg Federal Court on July 19, 2023 and was released on conditions.

Quotes

"We are proud of the work our border officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Canadians. I want to thank CBSA employees for their continued quick and decisive action and for their ongoing efforts to protect our country from illegal drugs."

- Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference. Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities. The RCMP remains committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their full extent."

- Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics and enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060 or submit a tip online.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945, Twitter: @CanBorderPRA; RCMP Media Relations, Tara Seel, Media Relations Officer, 204-983-8497, www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mb, Twitter @rcmpmb | @GRCManitoba, http://www.facebook.com/rcmpmb | https://www.facebook.com/GRCManitoba