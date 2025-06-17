KANANASKIS, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

With a growing strategic partnership, Prime Minister Carney emphasized the immense potential for increased co-operation. The leaders discussed opportunities for Canada to deepen trade, commerce, and investment with Brazil.

Prime Minister Carney underscored the shared values between Canada and Brazil, including protecting the environment and building stronger economies in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

The leaders discussed shared priorities, such as fortifying critical mineral supply chains, combatting wildfires, resuming trade negotiations, and building clean growth, particularly with Canada hosting the 2025 G7 Presidency and Brazil hosting COP30 later this year.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lula agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]