KANANASKIS, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney shared his government's plan to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces – meeting the NATO 2 per cent target this year and accelerating those investments in the years to come.

Prime Minister Carney emphasized the new government's mandate to assert Canada's sovereignty and increase collaboration with the NATO Alliance. The leaders discussed trans-Atlantic security and helping Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace, including through the provision of military assistance.

The Prime Minister looked forward to meeting again with the Secretary General at the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, from June 24 to 25.

