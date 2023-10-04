SURREY, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to safeguarding our country and keeping illegal and dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.

On July 16, 2023, CBSA border officers at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry in Surrey, BC, seized approximately 65 kg of cocaine. The drugs were discovered after a detector dog alerted on four boxes during the examination of a commercial truck. The driver, a resident of Edmonton, was carrying a shipment of dried goods destined for Calgary, AB.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit (FSOC), along with the suspected narcotics.

This investigation is ongoing, and BC RCMP FSOC is recommending numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

"The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service. I'm proud of the team at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry and of our valuable partnership with the RCMP as we work together to protect our communities and hold those who break Canada's laws accountable."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"This successful interdiction has prevented large quantities of illicit drugs that are often laced with deadly opioids, from making their way into our communities. It is also a demonstration of the CBSA, and the RCMP Federal Policing program's unified, and unwavering commitment to protecting Canada's border, from the most serious criminal elements that threaten our nation."

- A/Superintendent Jillian Wellard, Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Major Projects team

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics and enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

