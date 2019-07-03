Canada supports Francophone minority communities

Newcomers settling in these regions will receive official languages training

DIEPPE, NB, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is supporting 7 organizations across the country to provide official language training services for French-speaking newcomers choosing to settle in a Francophone minority community.

Newcomers will receive training that improves their skills in one language while taking more intensive training in the other, depending on their needs. Being able to communicate in both official languages is important in Francophone minority communities, where English is often the primary language used at work and French is more frequently used in the community, at home and in other social settings.

These organizations will launch projects that:

help newcomers improve their skills in both languages so they can find work and be active participants within their community

deliver a mix of in-person and online language training that is flexible and accessible

develop resources that enhance program delivery to promote the Francophone Integration Pathway and Francophone minority communities

Canada is committed to promoting official languages across the country to attract the skilled newcomers needed to fill labour shortages, while supporting and creating middle-class jobs.

"Francophones across the country want to attract French-speaking newcomers to make those communities their forever home. With these projects, we will help newcomers feel welcome and thrive in our Francophone minority communities, and become active members in our diverse communities".

– Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Having a French integration pathway is a key element of our plan for the growth and development of Francophone communities. That is why we are committed to achieving 4.4% of French-speaking immigrants in our Francophone minority communities by 2023. We will always be there when the time comes to better support these communities and promote the French fact from coast to coast to coast".

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

Up to $7.6 million over 4 years will be provided towards these projects.

over 4 years will be provided towards these projects. The Francophone Integration Pathway is a group of settlement services aimed at facilitating integration and creating lasting ties between French-speaking newcomers and Francophone minority communities.

As announced in Budget 2018, and included in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, the Government will invest almost $36.6 million over the next 5 years to strengthen the Francophone Integration Pathway, creating lasting ties between French-speaking newcomers and Francophone minority communities.

over the next 5 years to strengthen the Francophone Integration Pathway, creating lasting ties between French-speaking newcomers and Francophone minority communities. In November 2018 , IRCC announced the creation of a new service delivery model for French-speaking immigrants to help them prepare for their arrival in Canada , as well as improved settlement services for French-speaking immigrants arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto .

, IRCC announced the creation of a new service delivery model for French-speaking immigrants to help them prepare for their arrival in , as well as improved settlement services for French-speaking immigrants arriving at Pearson International Airport in . Under the Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative, 14 communities have been selected to receive a total of $12.6 million over 3 years, beginning in 2020, for projects that will help French-speaking newcomers feel welcomed and integrated into Francophone minority communities.

