VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The expansion of lululemon's global headquarters in its hometown of Vancouver promises to significantly boost British Columbia's prosperity. lululemon has committed to grow in Vancouver over the next five years and invest in creating over 2,600 local jobs, which has already begun to stimulate British Columbia's workforce and economy.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Anne Kang, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, today welcomed the continued growth of the iconic Canadian company's global headquarters in Vancouver.

With its British Columbia origins, lululemon has employed and continues to employ thousands of Canadians, while bringing people with unique skill sets from abroad to the province, fuelling Canada's innovation engine. This expansion project, and the growth of the company, will benefit from the collaboration of the federal and provincial governments after being recognized as a significant investment project under the Canada-British Columbia Immigration Agreement. This recognition allows the company to further welcome international talent in a variety of high-skilled occupations.

lululemon's expansion, including the growth of its store support centres and global training centres, will create significant employment growth and knowledge transfer over the next several years, fast-tracking the benefits the project will have for British Columbia and the rest of Canada.

Quotes:

"lululemon is a great Canadian success story. As a brand that embodies innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, lululemon has become an iconic symbol of Canadian artisanship and entrepreneurial spirit. As they retain their global headquarters in Vancouver and continue to expand, our government will continue to pursue an immigration policy that ensures employers like lululemon can attract the talent they need to drive economic growth here in Canada. Let us recognize the importance of supporting our businesses through means of immigration and investing in our nation's talent, as it is through this synergy that we pave the way for a prosperous future for all."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Canada's ability to attract global talent is a key driver of innovation and a clear competitive advantage. Internationally recognized Canadian companies like lululemon are one of the reasons our country is a magnet for top global talent. Ensuring that leading Canadian companies have access to the high-skilled workers they need will help strengthen Canada's economy today, tomorrow and for generations to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We support lululemon in expanding their footprint across Vancouver and further diversifying their workforce. Their investment will bring economic benefits and well-paying job opportunities to British Columbians, including the opportunity to work alongside talented professionals from around the globe."

– The Honourable Anne Kang, British Columbia Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We applaud lululemon's decision to significantly expand their global headquarters in Vancouver. lululemon's continued success serves as a testament to Vancouver's status as a global hub for creativity and innovation. This announcement marks an exciting step forward for our city's economic future, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact for years to come."

– Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver

"Our people are at the heart of our organization. This program provides us with the opportunity to bring global talent to our hometown of Vancouver, supporting our people to collaborate and innovate together as they build long and meaningful careers at lululemon. As a proudly Canadian brand, we are fortunate to be in partnership with the provincial and federal governments, who were able to move this forward for us."

– Calvin McDonald, CEO, lululemon

Quick facts:

In 2022, lululemon employed nearly 9,000 people in Canada .

. Through the Canada-British Columbia Immigration Agreement, British Columbia can identify significant investment projects to be considered for a special exemption from the labour market impact assessment (LMIA) process. Employment and Social Development Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada then assess the project to determine if it meets the criteria.

can identify significant investment projects to be considered for a special exemption from the labour market impact assessment (LMIA) process. Employment and Social Development Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada then assess the project to determine if it meets the criteria. To qualify under the agreement, a project must

represent a major investment in the economy



involve a highly mobile global talent pool in high-wage occupations, creating a situation that is not well-suited to the LMIA process



result in knowledge transfer to local workers and a reduction in the number of foreign workers needed over time

The LMIA exemption for lululemon's significant investment project was implemented on February 28, 2023 , and expires on April 1, 2026 . lululemon will submit a report on the performance of the agreement to the governments of Canada and British Columbia annually, and a formal evaluation will take place at least one year prior to the expiry of the proposal.

, and expires on . lululemon will submit a report on the performance of the agreement to the governments of and annually, and a formal evaluation will take place at least one year prior to the expiry of the proposal. The special exemption from the LMIA process doesn't apply to workers for the construction phase.

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Laurie Bouchard, Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Municipal Affairs, British Columbia, 250-514-0510; Erin Hankinson, lululemon athletica inc., 604-732-6124