OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting the best talent in the world and filling key labour shortages.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced more than $3.2 billion over three years across more than 520 organizations outside Quebec to improve the integration of newcomers, including into the job market, and to reduce labour shortages.

Settlement services are essential to filling vacancies in high-demand sectors such as health care and skilled trades. With increased economic integration, newcomers can apply their skills quickly, fill critical labour gaps and boost productivity.

Funding will be provided to local organizations to deliver tailored services that recognize regional considerations and needs, instead of applying a one-size-fits-all approach. Services will include

support with getting a licence or certification in a regulated profession

providing job-specific and general language training in English and French

supporting French-speaking newcomers to integrate into Francophone communities outside Quebec

These services will help newcomers build successful lives in Canada by supporting their economic, social and cultural integration into communities across the country.

With an outcome-focused approach, Canada will attract a strong workforce and build one unified Canadian economy—the strongest economy in the G7.

Quote:

"Canada is focused on building more homes, better infrastructure and a clean economy—and newcomers are essential to making that happen. This investment is about giving newcomers the skills and opportunities they need to build their lives here and help build Canada at the same time. When newcomers thrive, our communities grow stronger, and we all move forward together."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

As of April 1, 2025, more than 520 organizations received funding to deliver settlement and resettlement programs and services across Canada .

. Organizations were chosen following a competitive national call for proposals. All applications were carefully reviewed to confirm they met eligibility requirements, were aligned with program priorities, provided good value for money and offered services that met newcomer needs.

Under the Canada–Quebec Accord, the Government of Canada provides the province of Quebec with an annual grant for the delivery and administration of reception services and of services to support the linguistic, cultural and economic integration of immigrants who settle in that province, including resettled refugees.

provides the province of with an annual grant for the delivery and administration of reception services and of services to support the linguistic, cultural and economic integration of immigrants who settle in that province, including resettled refugees. From April 2014 to January 2025 , 47% of all permanent residents outside Quebec and 93% of resettled refugees accessed at least one IRCC-funded settlement service in Canada .

Associated links:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]