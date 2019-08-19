Canada recognizes the extension of validity of Venezuelan passports

OTTAWA, August 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada recognizes the decree published by the Venezuelan National Assembly on June 7, 2019, regarding the validity of expired Venezuelan passports.

Venezuelan passport holders wanting to travel to or stay in Canada can now continue to use their passport if it expired less than 5 years ago or will soon expire.

Venezuelans can use these passports to apply for a visitor visa, a study or work permit, or permanent residence or to extend their stay in Canada.

Applicants must meet all eligibility and entry requirements to travel to and stay in Canada.

Venezuelans who wish to travel to another country should contact the embassy of that country to learn about its specific travel document requirements.

"Canada remains deeply concerned by the critical and worsening political and economic situation in Venezuela. The inability of Venezuelans to renew their expired passports has posed significant challenges, which were highlighted in my discussions with members of the Venezuelan community in Canada. Our government is resolved to continue Canada's commitment to and steadfast support for the people of Venezuela.

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

