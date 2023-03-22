OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - As Russia continues its illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, Canada will remain steadfast in its support for those who have been forced to flee. This includes helping people find a temporary safe haven in Canada and providing them with the support they need.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the Government of Canada will extend the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET). This means that:

Ukrainians and their family members will have until July 15, 2023 , to apply overseas for a CUAET visa free of charge;

, to apply overseas for a CUAET visa free of charge; Anyone holding a CUAET visa will have until March 31, 2024, to travel to Canada under the special measures; and

under the special measures; and CUAET holders who are already here in Canada will have until March 31, 2024 , to extend or adjust their temporary status through these measures, free of charge.

Settlement services will remain available to Ukrainians and their family members after they arrive so that they can fully participate in Canadian communities while they are here. Ukrainians and their family members will also continue to benefit from the one-time transitional financial support, as well as from access to emergency accommodations for up to 2 weeks, if needed after they arrive in Canada.

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provincial, territorial and municipal partners, as well as settlement service providers and the Ukrainian-Canadian community, to welcome Ukrainians fleeing Russia's illegal war.

These measures build on the Government of Canada's previous actions to support Ukraine's security and resilience and to hold Russia accountable for its atrocities and crimes. We are closely monitoring the ongoing needs of Ukrainians and will adapt our response as needed.

"We remain committed to helping those fleeing Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. We continue working to provide Ukrainians with a temporary safe haven and the vital settlement services and supports they need to thrive in communities across Canada. Canada will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine, including those who've been forced to flee Russia's senseless invasion."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Launched on March 17, 2022 , the CUAET provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to 3 years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada .

, the CUAET provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in as temporary residents for up to 3 years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in . After July 15, 2023 , Ukrainians wishing to come to Canada from abroad can still apply for a visa or a work or study permit through our existing temporary resident programs, but they will be subject to fees and standard requirements.

, Ukrainians wishing to come to from abroad can still apply for a visa or a work or study permit through our existing temporary resident programs, but they will be subject to fees and standard requirements. The extended visitor, work or study status offered by the CUAET, along with settlement services such as skills identification and language training, can help candidates seeking to transition to permanent residence through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's existing programs.

