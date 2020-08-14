Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports innovative manufacturing businesses in Centre-du-Québec

Government of Canada invests to help businesses adopt new technologies to bolster their resilience and competitiveness, including more than $2M in Plessisville.

PLESSISVILLE, QC, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry is a significant contributor to Quebec's economic growth, in addition to providing many jobs. The negative impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across many sectors in the economy, and the manufacturing sector has not been spared. Innovation and the integration of new technologies are proving to be key assets to enable SMEs in this industry to remain competitive and to enhance their productivity. By automating their processes, manufacturing businesses in Plessisville are transforming how they operate and are in a better position to face the current situation related to the health crisis.

To succeed in doing this, the investments required for human, as well as material and financial, resources are considerable and must be made without placing businesses' financial health in peril. The Government of Canada firmly believes that the vitality of an economy is founded on innovation, the creation of value–added products and the development of efficient processes. For several years now, it has been boosting innovation within businesses and supporting the acquisition of digital skills.

Government of Canada supports innovation and automation in Centre-du-Québec

On July 16, 2020, the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, announced financial assistance of close to $21 million to support innovative projects that have emerged across Quebec. In addition, on July 23, 2020, she announced financial contributions totalling close to $13 million to boost projects focused on adopting and developing clean technologies across Quebec.

Les Industries Machinex has two projects that have received financial support as part of these announcements, including a non-repayable contribution of $1 million to enhance its production capacity and productivity, as well as a repayable contribution of $1,018,500 to increase its capacity for innovation. During a visit today to the business's facilities in Plessisville, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), was able to observe the spirit of innovation that animates Machinex, which has been able to develop cutting-edge robotic equipment to ensure growth.

The growth of the manufacturing sector is essential for the Quebec economy—and its competitiveness is its main issue. A series of challenges stem from this: productivity delays, labour shortages, funding. And with current physical distancing measures, the number of workers per square foot has had to be reduced in recent months. Establishing a smart factory by investing in technology, automation and robotization is thus proving to be a key solution to enhance productivity, reduce human intervention and operating costs, and facilitate the development of new markets.

"We are working with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop novel technologies and processes, to the benefit of workers across Quebec's regions. Thanks to CED's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate local economies and create good jobs in their regions. Our manufacturing businesses are thus in a better position to face the slowdown caused by COVID-19."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The investments announced today attest to the Government of Canada's willingness to support economic development in Quebec's regions by boosting businesses in the manufacturing sector. The Government's aim is to help businesses that innovate to create value and that seek to grow while creating good jobs in Quebec's communities."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector accounts for 24,000 businesses employing 500,000 workers, with sales totalling C$165 billion per year. It generates 15 percent of the gross domestic product and 89 percent of exports in Quebec .

