The Government of Canada is investing more than $16 million to support businesses and organizations developing innovative solutions, including $4,460,000 in the Capitale-Nationale region.

QUÉBEC, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Quebec entrepreneurial ecosystem abounds with SMEs that have developed technological solutions to optimize how they produce goods and offer services. These businesses are enabling Quebec to be more resilient in the face of the health crisis: it is with the help of new technologies that entrepreneurs in Québec and the surrounding area succeed in developing new products, improving production methods, deploying new marketing strategies and implementing new organizational practices.

For many years now, the Government of Canada has set itself the mandate to boost innovation and the marketing of these initiatives, to the benefit of businesses and consumers. In addition to investing in innovative businesses, CED works in synergy with Quebec's business incubators and accelerators, which offer crucial support for young, innovative businesses with high growth potential (start-ups) at all phases of their existence, nurturing talent and innovation. Businesses and organizations across all sectors need innovative solutions to stand out from the competition, enhance their productivity and ensure sustainable growth.

Government of Canada supports innovation in Québec

The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, and Jean–Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board, today announced financial support totalling more than $16 million to boost innovation in Quebec, including $4,460,000 for innovative projects that have emerged out of the ingenuity of entrepreneurs in the Capitale-Nationale region.

The contributions to these projects are making it possible to develop biotechnology products and interactive, specialized digital platforms such as the solution proposed to restaurateurs and wine lovers by Celliers intelligents (Alfred). In addition, Québec International and Entrepreneuriat Laval (website in French only) will receive funding to develop a specialized, personalized support service for innovative technology start-ups in the pre-marketing and marketing phases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled key technology trends forward, including in the areas of teleworking, entertainment, mental health, online shopping and digital payments, 3D printing and robotics. Rather than being forced to juggle with a slowdown in activity during the crisis, the technology field has above all witnessed the creation of opportunities for development, and is even considered as a solution to the current crisis and to help overcome future challenges.

Innovation will pay a major role in the fight against the devastating effects of the pandemic, and the Government of Canada will continue to be a key player in supporting technological development.

Quotes

"Across the country, technology is transforming traditional industries, business development and the way we collaborate. Helping businesses to innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs has been at the heart of our priorities for many years now. We are supporting these Quebec SMEs, whose success is well established and who will be part of the solution to bring good jobs back to Quebecers, to contribute to the vitality of our local economies and, for some, to fight against the pandemic. As today's announcement signals, we were here for them before the pandemic, and we will continue to work together to find solutions and come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"It is important for our government to adequately support both innovative businesses that are in a strong position in the Québec region, as well as organizations assisting them, such as Québec International and Entrepreneuriat Laval, in synergy with LE CAMP—our Québec technology incubator-accelerator that offers an innovative approach to entrepreneurs with resounding success!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board

"The Québec region can count on leading-edge companies and promising projects to strengthen its position and develop its expertise in innovative technologies. For example, by supporting an initiative such as the Traction project, Québec International is confirming its determination to foster a business environment conducive to the execution of promising projects and the growth of businesses, for both the regional and Canadian economies."

Carl Viel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Québec International

"It is in a context such as the one we are currently living in that we can measure the full relevance and strength of the word "innovate." At Celliers intelligents, we are happy to be able to help one of the sectors that has been the most affected during this crisis: the hotel and restaurant industry. We are proud to participate in its reconstruction by developing a solution that will help to ensure a future for these businesses. We are working every day to develop the first inventory and supply management technology for wines and spirits, powered by artificial intelligence."

Guy Doucet, President and Founder, Les Celliers intelligents inc. (Alfred)

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

