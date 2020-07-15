Minister Mélanie Joly announces more than $3,1 million to expand entrepreneurial opportunities, create jobs for Quebec youth and strengthen the economy

The future of Quebec's economy relies on the talent and skills of our young people. From high school students starting small summer enterprises to college and university graduates leading promising start-ups, Quebec youth are critical to the continued growth and success of the country, and the Government of Canada is here for them.

Federal government support for young Quebec entrepreneurs

As nations around the world celebrate World Youth Skills Day, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced more than $3.1 million in federal investments to support young entrepreneurs across Quebec.

Delivered by CED, this funding supports 14 projects with numerous organizations and businesses that promote youth entrepreneurship. This includes supporting key stakeholders that provide young entrepreneurs with customized support to ensure their financing and development. We are also funding businesses owned by young entrepreneurs to help them to bring their innovative ideas to market faster and nurture their growth. All these projects help grow the entrepreneurial spirit among talented young entrepreneurs.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs. Helping them to navigate their way through a career in entrepreneurship will help set Quebec on a course for future prosperity, and initiatives to help do this will only become more important as our economy rebuilds and evolves in the years to come.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

Quotes

"The energy and ingenuity of young Canadians are critical to the success of our economy. We know that young entrepreneurs have been hit hard by COVID-19, and we stand with them. The message we are sending them is clear: we were here for you before the pandemic, we will continue to be here as our economy reopens, and we are working with you to create jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"CED has long invested in young entrepreneurs by providing access to funding and fostering a supportive ecosystem across Quebec. I am pleased that the Agency's ongoing support of youth has provided them with the means to tackle the current crisis and is enabling them to play an active part in rebuilding our economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds are being granted under various CED programs:

Regional Economic Growth through Innovation, which targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.



The Official Languages Economic Development Initiative, which fosters the economic development of official language minority communities (OLMCs) through a range of activities, including innovation, entrepreneurship, partnerships and economic diversification.



The Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP), which helps communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

