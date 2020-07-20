Canada Child Benefit is increasing again

More money for hard-working middle-class families starts today

VAUGHAN, ON, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving the lives of hard working middle class families. That is why four years ago we launched the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), which was put more money in the pockets of 9 out of 10 Canadian families and ensured that children have the best start in life.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that starting today the CCB will be increased again for the 2020–21 benefit year to keep pace with the cost of living. This is on top of the one-time additional $300 per child qualified CCB recipients received with their May 20 payment as part of the Government's response to COVID-19.

This means that for the 2020–21 benefit year, the maximum benefit will be $6,765 per child under age 6 and $5,708 per child age 6 through 17. This additional tax-free support ensures that the benefit continues to play a vital role in supporting Canadian families by helping to pay for things their children need such as healthy food, clothes and activities they can do together at home.

For example, a family with two children under the age of 6 and an income of $30,000 will receive $13,530. That is $252 more than last year and $3,080 more than in 2015, before the introduction of the Canada Child Benefit.

"Parents know how expensive raising a child can be. That is why I am pleased to announce on the 4th anniversary of the Canada Child Benefit, that it is again going to be raised. This means more money tax-free in the pockets of Canadian families each month."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Examples of payments for the 2020–21 benefit year:

A single-parent family with one child under the age of 6 and earning $25,000 will receive an additional $126 for the 2020–21 benefit year, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $6,765 .

A two-parent family with two children aged 4 and 9 and earning $55,000 will receive an additional $174 for the 2020–21 benefit year, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,329 .

A two-parent family with two children under the age of 6 and earning $90,000 will receive an additional $136 for the 2020–21 benefit year, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $7,322 .

Canada Child Benefit

Canada Child Benefit Statistics - 2018-2019 Benefit Year

