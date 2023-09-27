Canada announces first-ever category-based selection invitations for newcomers with work experience in agriculture and agri-food

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced changes to Express Entry through category-based selection on May 31, 2023. These changes will help address labour shortages and support economic goals by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced that the first round of invitations for agriculture and agri-food occupations through category-based selection in Express Entry will occur this week. This focus on candidates with experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector—including agricultural service contractors, farm supervisors, and retail and wholesale butchers—will help the sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country.

Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with work experience in agriculture and agri-food jobs, Canada aims to meet increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the advancement of the nation's farming and food processing operations.

Through category-based selection and the Agri-Food Pilot, Canada reaffirms its commitment to attract top global talent and help meet the need for agriculture and agri-food workers to support the economy. These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general and program-specific invitation rounds.

"Food security is top of mind for all Canadians, and our country is the fifth-largest exporter of agri-food and seafood on the planet. That is why addressing labour shortages is crucial to maintain the sector's ability to produce and process food at this scale for Canadians and export markets around the world. This is an exciting step toward welcoming more skilled farm and food workers to our country."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Our agriculture and agri-food sector is an important engine of economic growth and requires a skilled and reliable workforce to continue to feed our growing population. Canada's Express Entry system is an important tool that attracts workers with the skills our world-class agricultural sector needs."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

