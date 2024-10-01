OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to supporting critical sectors in regional economies while providing skilled workers with clear pathways to permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the federal government has reached an agreement with the Government of Yukon to help temporary workers crucial to economic development in the territory eventually become permanent residents.

This temporary measure will give new work permits to up to 215 temporary workers identified and supported by the Government of Yukon to continue working while they process their permanent residence applications under the Yukon Nominee Program. Eligible individuals have to demonstrate that they meet the criteria and are expected to transition to permanent residence in 2025 and 2026. These skilled workers are filling key job vacancies in Yukon and are actively contributing to Canada's economy and social diversity.

To date, IRCC has worked with Alberta, Manitoba and Yukon to implement this measure in those jurisdictions. IRCC remains open to exploring options with all provinces and territories to transition a greater portion of current temporary residents to permanent residence while addressing their labour market needs.

IRCC will continue to collaborate with provinces and territories to achieve our shared economic immigration objectives.

Quotes:

"By giving new work permits for skilled workers in Yukon, we are not only supporting local labour market needs in critical sectors, but also giving more temporary residents a clear pathway to permanent residence. This agreement is a key step in our ongoing collaboration with provinces and territories to spread the benefits of immigration across the country, and strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities. This option remains on the table for other provinces and territories who need to retain their skilled workers."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"This agreement is a critical development that will allow foreign nationals to remain in the Yukon and continue to provide valuable contributions to our labour market until they are able to apply to the Yukon Nominee Program. I want to thank the Government of Canada for its support in implementing this collaborative approach to immigration in the territory. This temporary measure will help provide greater certainty for foreign nationals who call the Yukon home as we work to support their transition to permanent residency."

– The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Yukon Premier, Minister of the Executive Council Office, Minister of Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"By giving new work permits for skilled workers in the Yukon, we are helping local employers retain their valuable staff. This initiative is also a positive boost for the economy and supports the growth of our population. I have personally advocated strongly to make this happen, ensuring that our community benefits from these changes. This agreement underscores the federal government's commitment to supporting and strengthening the social and economic fabric of our communities and the North."

– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament, Yukon

Related product:

Quick facts:

In 2023, about 23% of all permanent resident admissions came through the Provincial and Territorial Nominee Program, directly supporting provinces and territories in meeting their labour market needs.

In 2023, the Provincial Nominee Program represented nearly 40% of planned economic admissions, making it the largest economic immigration program identified under the Immigration Levels Plan.

In 2023, nearly 157,000 people transitioned from worker status to permanent residence nationally.

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Aissa Diop, Director of Communications, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]