OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Healthy ecosystems are essential for the long-term success and sustainability of Canada's fisheries, which continue to play an important role in the economy. As the demand for high-quality and sustainably-sourced seafood grows around the world, the Government of Canada is committed to taking management measures that support our harvesters while protecting the health of the ocean ecosystem.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced her decision to rollover the total allowable catch (TAC) for Northern shrimp in Shrimp Fishing Areas (SFA) 5 and 6, which are located off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. This year, the TAC for Northern shrimp in SFA 5 will remain at 14,200t, and in SFA 6 will remain at 9,430t. The fishery is expected to open on April 1.

The decision to rollover the TAC will support the sustainability of this fishery, while also providing economic opportunity to harvesters who rely on this stock.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada will continue to work with harvesters, Indigenous communities and other partners to promote the sustainable management of the Northern shrimp fishery in SFAs 5 and 6.

"Harvesters in rural, coastal and Indigenous communities understand the importance of the long-term sustainability of our ocean resources, and their efforts to promote the proper management of this resource demonstrate that. The decision we made today shows the balance we must maintain if we are to guarantee the success of our fisheries and harvesters for generations to come. As harvesters set out on the water in the coming weeks, I wish you a safe and successful season."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

In 2022-23, the SFA 5 TAC was reduced by 12 per cent to respond to the decline in fishable biomass from 2020 to 2021.

In 2022-23, the SFA 6 TAC was reduced slightly (by 1.1 per cent) to apply the maximum ten per cent exploitation rate prescribed in the 2018 rebuilding plan. The rebuilding plan is being revised to be consistent with the Fishery (General) Regulations, given that Northern shrimp in SFA 6 is a prescribed major fish stock subject to the Fish Stock Provisions in the Fisheries Act.

