May 16, 2025, 11:00 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations across Atlantic Canada will be opening tomorrow.
Inshore Rescue Boat stations are crewed by post-secondary students hired and trained by the Canadian Coast Guard. They provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer recreational boating season. The stations are located in:
Prince Edward Island
- Charlottetown
Nova Scotia
- Halifax
- Mahone Bay
- Pictou
New Brunswick
- Saint John
- Shediac
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Conception Bay (in Conception Bay South)
- Bonavista Bay (in Terra Nova National Park)
- Notre Dame Bay (in Lewisporte)
They will be open from May 17, 2025, until early September.
Ashore, Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres provide marine safety communications, while the response to each search and rescue case is coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax and Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre St. John's.
Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up compared to the air. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.
On water emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-565-1582, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.
