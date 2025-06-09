OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Globally, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is a major contributor to declining fish stocks and the destruction of marine habitats. IUU fishing also undermines the livelihoods of legitimate fish harvesters and impacts food security in vulnerable coastal communities, affecting millions of people.

Today, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) launched its third annual high seas patrol to deter IUU fishing in the high seas of the North Pacific, including near the Aleutian Island chain, focusing on migratory routes for key species like Pacific salmon.

The mission, known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op. NPG), is led by DFO fishery officers and supported by the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to protect fish stocks under Canada's Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. As a Pacific nation, Canada is committed to deepening its engagement and its role across the Indo-Pacific region as an active and reliable partner.

Fishery officers and support personnel will patrol over 15,000 km while onboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel, the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a high endurance, multi-purpose vessel that is also a light icebreaker, and is biofuel capable. The expert crew will conduct high seas boardings and inspection operations under international law to ensure compliance with regulations and to detect IUU fishing.

During this mission, Canada's CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier will make a special port visit during Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where members of the public can visit the vessel and learn about Canada's role in fighting IUU.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement by sea, Canada is conducting daily aerial surveillance this summer out of Hokkaido, Japan. Air patrols conducted by DFO fishery officers will monitor fishing vessels and support partner countries to ensure compliance with international law. Canada's air surveillance program has previously identified significant conservation concerns related to shark finning and illegal marine mammal harvest, including the harpooning of dolphins, and pollution events that threaten the marine environment. Continued monitoring for these activities will allow Canada to hold non-compliant vessels accountable.

As a Pacific nation, Canada recognizes that the Indo-Pacific region will play a significant and profound role in Canada's future. Every issue that matters to Canadians—national security, economic prosperity, respect for international law and human rights, democratic values, public health, protecting our environment—will be shaped by the relationships that Canada, along with its partners, have with countries throughout the Indo-Pacific.

"It is critical that Canada does its part to promote the rule of law on the high seas. By doing our part to support international laws, we uphold our country's significant investments and leadership in securing marine species and ecosystems at home and abroad."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Canada works closely with key partners in the Indo-Pacific to uphold the rule of law in the region as part of Operation North Pacific Guard and to advance priorities under the Indo-Pacific Strategy. The participation of Japanese, South Korean and U.S. officials in these patrols is a concrete example of increasing regional cooperation to address common challenges, including declining fish stocks, threats to biodiversity and pollution."

Ian G. McKay, Canada's Ambassador to Japan and Special Envoy to the Indo-Pacific

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in the annual Op. NPG since 2019, an annual international law enforcement operation on the high seas of the North Pacific.

This year, DFO has welcomed aboard officers from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Fisheries Agency of Japan , and the Republic of Korea Coast Guard.

, and the Republic of Korea Coast Guard. Fishery officers conduct patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to ensure compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

This year's operation includes the participation of a total of 10 DFO fishery officers, including 4 fishery officers participating in air surveillance operations in Japan .

. In addition to monitoring and enforcement, fishery officers will also collect environmental data and water samples to support Canada's understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water.

