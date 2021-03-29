Mid-year report from Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) shows Bell had the largest reduction in consumer complaints among national providers for the sixth year in a row

Bell executing our strategic imperative to champion customer experience with investment in agile and efficient new ways to deliver service and support

MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell leads the national telecom industry in reducing consumer complaints for the sixth year in a row, as announced in the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) 2021 mid-year report released today. As Bell confronted the impacts of COVID-19 with enhanced service investment, including accelerated network investment and expanded digital support options, customer complaints dropped 17% from August 2020 to January 2021.

"Today's CCTS results show that the Bell team is focused every day on championing the customer experience, including unparalleled investment in network reach, speed and capacity, and we are proud that these efforts are resonating with our customers," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "The Bell team is dedicated to keeping Canada connected and informed in any situation, and proud to champion customer experience with ongoing innovation in the ways we deliver service and support."

The CCTS's August-January report reflects a timeframe when Canadians everywhere were relying on communications services and networks like never before, especially for remote work and learning connections. Bell responded by accelerating broadband network buildouts in urban and rural locations alike, investing in network capacity and redundancy to manage unprecedented usage levels, and in service enhancements ranging from remote product installation by video to enhanced digital self-serve platforms that enable customers to control their service experience.

In the same timeframe as the CCTS report, the total number of Bell customer transactions on digital platforms grew to more than 50% as Bell continued to enhance the capabilities of web and app-based self-serve options, including the online MyBell.ca, Virgin My Account and Lucky Mobile My Account, and the MyBell, and Virgin and Lucky Mobile My Account apps.

Bell also continued to develop its next-generation support platforms for residential and business customers, including Bell Move Valet, which ensures the seamless transfer of Internet, TV and phone services when customers change their residence, and Bell Virtual Office from Bell Business Markets, providing corporate customers with new ways to connect and engage with their remote workforces.

We recently added Bell's proven Manage Your Appointment tool, which lets customers modify service appointments and communicate directly with TV and Internet technicians and rate their service, to Virgin's My Account App – which was also named Best Telecommunications Mobile Application of the Year at the Mobile Web Awards.

Bell's commitment to champion customer experience is helping drive value for our company and all our stakeholders: Brand Finance recently reported that Bell remained Canada's most valuable communications brand, with an increase of more than 3% in the last year.

About Bell

The Bell team builds world-leading broadband wireless and fibre networks, provides innovative mobile, TV, Internet and business communications services and delivers the most compelling content with premier television, radio, out of home and digital media brands. With a goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, Bell serves more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections across every province and territory.

Bell supports the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.

Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

