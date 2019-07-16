Bell Media Studios and Melbar Entertainment Group Partner on DAVID FOSTER: OFF THE RECORD

– Feature documentary delivers behind-the-scenes look at one of the most powerful and prolific producers, composers, and entertainers in music history –

– Friends, family, and fellow musicians give honest portrayals of the man behind 50 Top 20 hits, including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Chicago, and more –

– Documentary is slated to air on CTV and stream on Crave –

– US and international release dates to be announced soon –

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell Media Studios and Melbar Entertainment Group have joined forces on a new feature documentary, DAVID FOSTER: OFF THE RECORD, it was announced today. The film about the 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer and composer is directed by Barry Avrich (The Last Mogul, Prosecuting Evil) and executive produced by Randy Lennox, Barry Avrich, Jeffery Latimer, and Marc Johnston. The project, currently in post-production, will enjoy a theatrical run before premiering on CTV and Crave. Broadcast details for CTV and Crave will be announced at a later date, as well as US and international release dates.

Blending rare archival footage, interviews, and unprecedented access to Foster himself, DAVID FOSTER: OFF THE RECORD is an up close and personal look at the extraordinary career of a producer, composer, and entertainer who has helped sell more than a half billion records working with some of the most successful artists of all time. Powerful and sometimes humorous, the film follows Foster's relentless ambition, hunger, and rise to the top, as he becomes an iconic producer and songwriter, working with the likes of Chicago and Celine Dion at the beginning of his career, and later with Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, and Andrea Bocelli, just to name a few. Viewers also receive an inside look at the next chapter in his career – a first for Foster – Broadway, and a look into his personal life, which has occasionally become front-page news.

The film features interviews with friends, family, and fellow musicians, including: Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Josh Groban, Katharine McPhee, Kristin Chenoweth, Peter Cetera, Chicago, daughters Erin and Sara Foster, Diane Warren, Carole Bayer Sager, and more.

"I have spent a near half century devoted to making music and discovering talent all over the world so now it becomes a very daunting, emotional, and cathartic experience giving in to the process of having a film made about your life," said David Foster. "I am both excited and nervous but most of all I hope that this film may serve as a guide to inspire young artists, songwriters, musicians and producers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and creative talents."

"We are honoured to partner with Melbar Entertainment on DAVID FOSTER: OFF THE RECORD," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "David is a true visionary in popular music, and we know that his story will resonate with audiences on CTV and Crave."

"David Foster personifies everything I love about show business," said Barry Avrich, Director. "And when else will I have a producer/director/star all in one try and tell me how to make a film!"

Born in Victoria, BC, Foster began studying piano at age four. As the story goes, his mother was dusting the family piano, hit one of the keys, and was shocked when he correctly called out, "That's an E!", thus discovering he had perfect pitch. Starting as a studio musician, arranger, and recording artist with the band Skylark, Foster worked his way up the ranks to become one of the most successful songwriters and record producers in history. He's behind 50 Top 20 hits; has 16 Grammy Awards; and another 47 nominations to his name, including three Academy Award nominations. He has also earned a reputation as a talent scout, playing a key role in the discovery and launch of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. In 2002, David was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame and has also been inducted into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the U.S. In 2013, he received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also established the David Foster Foundation in 1985 with a mission to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of live-saving organ transplants, along with promoting organ donor awareness.

DAVID FOSTER: OFF THE RECORD is produced by Melbar Entertainment in partnership with CTV. Bell Media President, Randy Lennox, music industry veterans Jeffrey Latimer and Marc Johnston, and Barry Avrich are Executive Producers. Avrich also serves as Director. Caitlin Cheddie is producer. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, SVOD and OTT, Bell Media. Tracey Pearce is President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

