FIRST ROUND OF PERFORMERS UNVEILED FOR THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

MADELINE MERLO & TYLER JOE MILLER, SACHA & RESTLESS ROAD, DALLAS SMITH & ALEXANDRA KAY, THELMA & JAMES, AND CAMERON WHITCOMB WILL TAKE THE STAGE AT PROSPERA PLACE IN KELOWNA, BC FOR A NIGHT OF WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT, HOSTED BY TOM GREEN

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, AIRING LIVE AT 8 P.M. ET CTV, AND STREAMING ON CTV.CA AND THE CTV APP

VISIT CTV.CA TO CONFIRM LOCAL BROADCAST TIMES

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is excited to reveal the first round of performers for the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD. A dynamic mix of country's brightest stars including Platinum-certified #1 songwriter and CCMA Award winner Madeline Merlo and chart-topping, Gold-certified, multiple JUNO and CCMA Award nominee Tyler Joe Miller, CCMA Award winner and trail blazer Sacha and 2x ACM Award nominated country powerhouse Restless Road, 3x CCMA Entertainer of the Year and 2x JUNO Award winner Dallas Smith and fan-favourite Billboard charting country starlet and The Coffee Girl entrepreneur Alexandra Kay, acclaimed Nashville-based duo known for their standout harmonies and intricate songwriting Thelma & James, and acclaimed singer-songwriter and rising star Cameron Whitcomb, come together for a memorable night that celebrates the talent, collaboration, and creativity at the heart of Canada's country music community, hosted by comedian, actor, and cultural icon Tom Green.

For the first time ever, the CCMA Awards presented by TD will take place in Kelowna, broadcasting live from Prospera Place in the heart of the Okanagan Valley. CTV is the exclusive home of Canada's biggest night in country music, on Saturday, September 13, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app and streams next day on Crave. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

"It's always an exciting moment when we start to share what's in store for Canada's biggest night in country music," shares Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "This first group of performers represents some of the most exciting voices in country music today, artists who are shaping the sound and future of the genre. We're just getting started and there's even more to come. We can't wait to bring the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD to Kelowna, BC for the first time and can't wait to celebrate with fans across the country and at Prospera Place."

"I'm so excited to see some of Canada's top country stars — and incredible B.C. talent — take the stage right here in Kelowna," says Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Our government is proud to support this incredible event that not only celebrates Canadian music but also puts Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley in the national spotlight. We can't wait to welcome fans from across the country to soak up the sunshine, take in the sounds, and be part of an unforgettable week of celebration."

"Kelowna is about to take centre stage in a way it never has before," notes Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC. "We're proud to support the 2025 CCMA Awards as they make their exciting debut in the Okanagan. This event caps off an incredible year in music in British Columbia, a year that has showcased the strength, diversity, and momentum of artists and industry across the province. Country Music Week is a national celebration, and we're thrilled to help bring it to life right here in B.C., shining a well-deserved spotlight on the talent, creativity, and cultural richness of our music community."

"Kelowna is honoured to host the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD this September," adds Lisanne Ballantyne, President & CEO of Tourism Kelowna. "This prestigious event is far more than an awards show, it's a national celebration of artistry, community, and the collaborative spirit that defines Canadian country music. We're excited to welcome performers, fans, and industry leaders alike to experience Kelowna's natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and warm hospitality."

"We are so excited to welcome Canada's biggest country stars to Kelowna for the Canadian Country Music Awards," says Mayor Tom Dyas. "The first group of performers announced highlights the incredible strength and talent within Canada's country music scene. As a world-class event-hosting city, Kelowna is set to come alive with an energetic Country Music Week filled with celebration, community spirit, and fans from across the country."

Starting Wednesday, September 10, Country Music Week 2025 will transform Kelowna into a hub of celebration, connection, and country music excellence, all culminating in the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 13. Country Music Week 2025 is made possible with the support of the Government of British Columbia, Creative BC, Tourism Kelowna, the City of Kelowna, and the 2025 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 43rd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY.

Visit ccma.org/kelowna-2025 for the latest updates on the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD and Country Music Week 2025, including opportunities to collaborate, partner, volunteer, and more.

For more CCMA news, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube or visit www.ccma.org.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster and has been #1 for the past 24 years in a row. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast networks and streaming from CTV.ca and the CTV app; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. Bell Media's suite of specialty channels also includes USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, Much, and E!. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Creative BC

Creative BC is an independent non-profit society created and supported by the Province to sustain and help grow British Columbia's creative industries: motion picture, interactive and digital media, music and sound recording, and magazine and book publishing. The organization delivers a wide range of programs and services with a mandate to expand B.C.'s creative economy. These activities include: administration of the provincial government's motion picture tax credit programs; delivery of program funding and export marketing support for the sector; and provincial film commission services. Combined, these activities serve to attract inward investment and market B.C. as a partner and destination of choice for domestic and international content creation. The agency acts as an industry catalyst and ambassador to help B.C.'s creative sector reach its economic, social, environmental, and creative potential both at home and globally.

About Tourism Kelowna

Located on the traditional, unceded territory of the syilx Okanagan People, Tourism Kelowna is the Destination Marketing & Management Organization (DMO) for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan – one of Canada's fastest-growing metropolitan regions. Kelowna is a city shaped by collaboration, creativity, and a deep connection to the land. Known for its natural beauty and entrepreneurial spirit, the region brings together cultural vibrancy, four-season outdoor adventure, and a thriving food, wine, and craft beverage scene - offering rich, immersive experiences that invite visitors to slow down, connect, and savour the essence of the Okanagan. As a community, we champion sustainability, diversity, and thoughtful growth, investing in a resilient tourism industry that contributes 2.4 billion in economic impact to support local business and enrich the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. www.tourismkelowna.com.

About Madeline Merlo

With a crystalline Country vocal and an international rep for writing vivid scenes of emotional insight, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville recording artist Madeline Merlo is a rising star with an old soul and a new school style. Already a PLATINUM-certified #1 songwriter, Merlo's 2024 EP, ONE HOUSE DOWN (from the girl next door), finds a self-described deep-feeler offering a message of encouragement to her younger self – and to anyone who's ever felt "a little different." A small-town native from the blueberry fields of British Columbia, Merlo grew up surrounded by music—holiday singalongs, classic soul and R&B, powerhouse '90s country, and icons like Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and Faith Hill. After attending a Shania Twain concert as her first show, she announced on a second-grade school project that she was going to be a singer—and never looked back. She began taking songwriting trips to Nashville at 16, signed a record deal at 18, and quickly found success at Canadian Country Radio, earning the CCMA Rising Star Award in 2015. In 2020, she competed on Season 2 of NBC's Songland, and with the dressed-down anthem of easy confidence, "Champagne Night," she emerged a winner. The track became a PLATINUM-certified, three-week #1 for Lady A, opening the door to her next chapter. Her label debut EP Slide drew critical acclaim from Billboard, E! News, PopCulture, Music Row and more, and she was named to CMT's 2024 Next Women of Country. Her latest single, "Middle Of The Bed (Clean Version)," captures the heartbreak of reaching for someone who's no longer there—adding to a catalogue that's already racked up 125 million+ global streams, six Top 10 Canadian radio hits, and top playlist placements across major platforms. Available now, ONE HOUSE DOWN (from the girl next door) is her most emotionally resonant project yet—anchored by themes of self-worth, and featuring the melodic standout "Broken Heart Thing (feat. Dustin Lynch)."

About Tyler Joe Miller

Surrey, BC's Tyler Joe Miller burst onto the Canadian country music scene with his Gold-certified debut single, "Pillow Talkin'," in 2019, earning a #1 spot at Canadian country radio. He made history as the first independent Canadian country artist to achieve back-to-back #1 singles with his follow-up, "I Would Be Over Me Too." With over 75M collective streams, 9 Top 10 hits, a 2021 SiriusXM Top of the Country win, and 2024 JUNO and CCMA nominations for Spillin' My Truth, Miller has firmly established himself as a standout in country music. His latest EP, Going Home, was nominated for 2025 JUNO Country Album of the Year. It highlights his growth as a songwriter, blending heartfelt storytelling with themes of love, loss, and resilience.

About Sacha

A trailblazer in country music, Sacha blends heartfelt storytelling with an infectious energy that captivates audiences. Since releasing her debut EP The Best Thing, she has quickly risen as one of the genre's most exciting new voices. Named iHeartRadio's "Future Star" and a member of CMT's prestigious Next Women of Country Class, Sacha has achieved numerous milestones in her burgeoning career.

Sacha's certified platinum hit "What the Truck," with The Reklaws, became the fastest Canadian country song to achieve platinum status in the streaming era. The viral sensation earned Sacha a CCMA Award for Top Selling Canadian Single, the same year she won SiriusXM's Top of The Country contest and toured the U.S. with Maddie & Tae.

Sacha continued to build momentum by singing the Canadian national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game and performing at major events like the UK's Long Road Festival.

Last fall, she hit the road opening for the likes of Tenille Townes and then Owen Riegling, further cementing her place as a must-see performer in country music. She is a frequenter of all the major red carpets from the CMAs, CMT Awards, and CCMAs.

On May 30, 2025, Sacha released her debut full-length album Woman In The Mirror, a bold and introspective collection that highlights her growth as both a songwriter and storyteller. The album includes Sacha's hit single, "Hey Mom I Made It," a heartfelt anthem that has garnered over 8 million combined streams globally and climbed into the Top 10 on the Canadian country radio chart. On July 11, she will release the deluxe edition of the album featuring the brand-new song "Shooting Star" with Restless Road, pre-save HERE.

This summer, Sacha will be performing at some of this year's biggest country music festivals, including CMA Fest in Nashville, Boots & Hearts, LASSO, Cavendish and more!

About Restless Road

Made up of three different – yet complementary – voices, country band Restless Road (Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack) is known for their "flawless harmonies and individual vocal talents" (Billboard). Praised by American Songwriter, Billboard, People, Taste of Country and more, the band's powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics have accumulated over 375 million cumulative career streams and amassed a following of over 5 million on their social media platforms. As NBC's TODAY host Hoda Kotb put it, "That harmony…you feel it in your soul."

In 2023, the band released their debut album Last Rodeo. The 18-track project features buzzworthy songs "Last Rodeo," "Sundown Somewhere," their SiriusXM The Highway No. 1 hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends." In 2024, Restless Road toured on their headline Last Rodeo Tour, selling out major markets both domestic and abroad, as well as playing the U.K. 's C2C: Country to Country Music Festival. The band wrapped up 2024 on the road with Brett Young and returned to the U.K. and Europe for the remainder of their headline tour, selling out night after night. This year, Restless Road has focused on releasing a steady stream of new music and embarking on a headline tour. Their Goin' Out Like That Tour saw sell outs across 20 cities nationwide and in Canada as they simultaneously released three stand out tracks – "Work On Me," which Billboard tapped as one of their Must-Hear New Country Songs, "Goin' Out Like That" and "Last Thing I Deserve." Most recently, they released one of their most personal tracks yet with "And Then Some," available everywhere now.

The group has toured with superstars like Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Tim McGraw and Cole Swindell and have made stops at Stagecoach, CMA Fest and many more festivals across the globe. They have performed on ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's TODAY and have been featured by CMT, EXTRA, MusicRow and more. They were also named as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch, an Opry NextStage Artist and are 2x ACM nominees for New Group or Duo of the Year.

With all signs indicating Restless Road as a contender for best new vocal group, the trio continues to write, sing and perform together as they take the next steps down country music's long and winding road.

For more information, visit restlessroad.com and follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Dallas Smith

Big Loud/Local Hay recording artist Dallas Smith continues to build on a legacy of genre-defying success. From fronting the multi-platinum rock band Default to becoming a 3x consecutive CCMA Entertainer of the Year and two-time JUNO Award winner, Smith has firmly established himself as one of Canada's most celebrated voices in country music. With 14 No. 1 singles, 21 Gold-certified singles, nine Platinum-certified singles, four Gold-certified albums, and more than 640 million global streams, he has earned over two million album equivalents to date. In 2023, Smith added another major milestone to his career with his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

His current single, "How Do You Miss Me" featuring Alexandra Kay, continues to climb the charts, celebrating Smith's unmistakable blend of heart, hook, and high-caliber collaborations. This summer, Smith continues to headline major festivals across Canada, including Country Thunder Saskatchewan and Calgary.

About Alexandra Kay

With over 8.6 MILLION social media followers, Alexandra Kay, who starred on Netflix's series Westside, holds the rare and extraordinary ability to genuinely connect with audiences by just being her authentic true self via heartfelt melodies, her "refreshing brand of storytelling…custom-made for the country music genre" (People), and her "angelic, yet soaring vocals" (American Songwriter). Cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry, the bright and tenacious rising star that Billboard acclaimed as "an adept, propitious singer-songwriter," dropped her debut album - All I've Ever Known - in 2023. The project reached #1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts globally and earned her a spot in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker charts, independently.

Now, signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and named to Pandora's "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" list and CMT's "Next Women of Country: Class of 2025," Alexandra wrapped a milestone 2024 - in which she headlined her own tour, joined Jelly Roll on his Beautifully Broken Arena Tour where she was taken under his wing and was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Twisters movie soundtrack. Taking 2025 to the next level, the captivating songstress is giving a glimpse into her sophomore album, releasing the sultry, magnetic anthem "Feminine Energy," the starry-eyed romance of "The Last" and the contagiously catchy sing-along "Cupid's A Cowgirl." Currently commanding stages worldwide, she joins Brad Paisley on tour this summer and just opened her own coffee shop, The Coffee Girl, in her hometown of Waterloo, Ill.

About Thelma & James

An undeniable force, married Nashville-based singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge form the musical partnership Thelma & James. Not realizing the best writing partner was right under their noses the whole time, their first co-write in over a decade produced "Happy Ever After You." Evolving organically from an impromptu video that earned praise from fellow artists like John Mayer, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and more, the song has since garnered over 20 million listens since its release. The pair signed to Big Loud Records in 2025 and have since released "First Love" and recent "Chainsmokin Memories." Doubling down on the fortuitous new musical chapter, Thelma & James are currently in the studio with plans for new more music to follow.

About Cameron Whitcomb

One of the most captivating new songwriters of his generation, Cameron Whitcomb turns the most candid details of his real-life experience into songs with a strangely exhilarating power. Hailing from British Columbia's Vancouver Island, Whitcomb left home at age 17 and got a job working on a pipeline, later spending much of his downtime singing karaoke and posting covers on Reddit. When an American Idol executive took note of his undeniable vocal talent, he landed a spot on the show's 20th season and emerged as a top 20 finalist. Whitcomb then immersed himself in learning to write songs while deep in the process of getting sober. After making his label debut with 2024's "Rocking Chair" – which amassed over 40M combined views across socials prior to its premiere – Whitcomb took off on a fast ascent that soon found him embarking on his first-ever headline run, the sold-out Quitter Tour.

