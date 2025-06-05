Bell Media Launches Innovative Advertising Pilot with Autonomous City Delivery Program in Toronto

TheLede.ca

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it is collaborating with Magna, a global leader in mobility technology, on innovative out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities. Astral, a division of Bell Media and Canada's leading out-of-home advertising solutions provider, will offer exclusive advertising placements on vehicles used in Magna's recently launched City Delivery pilot program in Toronto.

This unique offering gives advertisers access to a dynamic and highly visible emerging goods delivery platform. It creates fresh opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in core areas across the city in an innovative and memorable way.

"Bell Media and Astral provides its clients with innovative ways to connect brands with consumers," said Kevin Cluett, SVP of Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. "Our collaboration with Magna exemplifies our dedication to embracing new technologies and providing clients with cutting-edge opportunities. The autonomous delivery vehicles present a unique canvas for creativity, allowing us to offer one-of-a-kind advertising experiences in Canada."

In addition to the advertising component of the partnership with Astral, the City Delivery program leverages a data partnership with Environics Analytics, a Bell Canada company. Magna's electric autonomous delivery vehicles will be optimally routed on city streets in part by using Environics Analytics' MobileScapes, Canada's most comprehensive anonymized mobile movement database.

Magna's City Delivery pilot program is a test of small, autonomous delivery vehicles operating at low speeds on public roads in designated areas of Toronto under the Province of Ontario's Automated Vehicle Pilot Program. Magna's program is designed to help reduce delivery costs, increase road safety and reduce CO2 emissions.

This collaboration underscores Bell Media's dedication to providing advertisers with the most effective and engaging advertising solutions and furthers its involvement in emerging technology.

