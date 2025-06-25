– Hosted by Jon Montgomery, the country's #1 program and most-watched summer series returns, and marks its first visit to the Arctic Ocean –

– Additional information on the teams competing this season can be found at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada –

Tags: @CTV_PR , @CTV , @TheLede_ca , @AmazingRaceCDA , @JonMonty, #AmazingRaceCanada

To tweet this release: thelede.ca/sy2bcj

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Celebrating the thrill of adventure and heart-pounding competition, the country's #1 program and most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back for Season 11. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 11 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave.

Season 11 kicks off in Edmonton, where Season 10 finalists Katie and Taylor won it all, with the new teams converging at Commonwealth Stadium to begin their journey of a lifetime. Later in the season, for the first time ever in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history, the series reaches the Arctic Ocean while visiting the Northwest Territories.

11 Teams Revealed for Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 8 on CTV Post this

The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA's eleventh season receives two 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, a trip around the world, as well as a $250,000 cash prize courtesy of FUZE Iced Tea, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

Click Here to view the 11 teams competing on Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA .

SOURCE CTV

For more information, please contact: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 647.389.2337 or [email protected]; Rachael Neumann, CTV Networks, 905.580.1611 or [email protected]