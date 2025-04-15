Crave Orders PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, with Coco Rocha and Jeanne Beker

– The Crave Original series goes into production at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this summer –

– Nationwide casting is now open –

– Renowned Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha is announced as host and judge of the series, with Canadian fashion industry icon Jeanne Beker confirmed as a judge –

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Crave announced today a 10-episode order for PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series, which sees some of the country's most exciting designers competing in a captivating series of challenges for their ultimate industry breakthrough. The series, which is set to return to Canadian audiences, is produced in collaboration with Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Production begins this summer, and the series is slated to debut on Crave later this year.

Canadian powerhouses Coco Rocha (host and judge) and Jeanne Beker (judge) are set to join PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, helping determine who truly has what it takes to make it in the fashion industry, with additional cast to be announced soon.

