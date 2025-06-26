TOM GREEN ANNOUNCED AS HOST OF THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD IN KELOWNA, BC - SEPTEMBER 13

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to announce that comedian, actor, and cultural icon Tom Green will host the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD, broadcasting live for the first time ever from Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia on Saturday, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. The show will also be available to stream next day on Crave.

This year's show will mark the spectacular finale to Country Music Week 2025, running from Wednesday, September 10 to Saturday, September 13, transforming Kelowna into the ultimate destination for fans, artists, and industry professionals alike.

A Canadian original and global trailblazer, Tom Green is set to bring his signature humour, energy, and irreverent charm to the biggest night in Canadian country music. Known for pushing boundaries and breaking conventions, Green promises a hosting debut that will be unforgettable, unfiltered, and uniquely his own.

"I'm honoured to be hosting the CCMA Awards," said Green. "Country music has always been a big part of my life growing up in Canada. I can't wait to be part of this celebration and to bring a few surprises to the stage in Kelowna."

The 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD will feature an all-star lineup of performers and presenters, including a dynamic mix of country's brightest stars (full list coming soon) set to deliver an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Tom Green to host this year's CCMA Awards," said Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA. "His bold creativity and deep Canadian roots make him the perfect choice to lead a show that celebrates connection, community, and world-class entertainment. With Tom at the helm, and a powerhouse lineup of performers, we're confident Kelowna is in for a night to remember."

Country Music Week 2025 and the CCMA Awards presented by TD are made possible with the support of the Government of British Columbia, Creative BC, the City of Kelowna, local tourism partners, and the 2025 Host Committee.

