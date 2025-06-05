Bell Marketing Platform Partners with The Trade Desk for Seamless Access to Premium Marketing Solutions

– The Bell Marketing Platform has been integrated into The Trade Desk, providing advertisers with seamless access to premium capabilities and greater addressability with Unified ID 2.0 –

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media and The Trade Desk announced today that key tools from the Bell Marketing Platform (BMP) are now integrated into The Trade Desk's Kokai platform. The integration provides advertisers with seamless access to Bell's premium first-party data, custom audience-building capabilities, and, in the future, advanced measurement and analytics solutions.

"With this integration, we're making it easier than ever for advertisers to activate Bell's first-party data where they already buy media," said Matt McGowan, SVP, Business Solutions at Bell Media. "It's a major step forward in delivering smarter, more effective advertising across every screen."

Fueled by Bell Audience Manager's near real-time data tracking, the integration on The Trade Desk makes it easier for advertisers to leverage BMP tools and intelligence to optimize their campaigns. With more than 22 million customer connections across more than 8 million Canadian households, clients gain instant access to app and web activity, as well as detailed television consumption patterns, including programming, channels, and ad exposure, unlocking premier audience retargeting or suppression capabilities to drive results. Existing Environics Analytics capabilities further enhance audience segmentation, tapping into viewership and browsing information, potential interests, and geofencing, as well as demographic, household, and financial insights.

Bell Media will also support Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), pioneered by The Trade Desk to help advertisers target their audience with greater precision and addressability. A privacy-conscious identity solution, UID2 allows advertisers to reach precise Canadian audiences through Bell's robust first-party data or each client's own dataset, while being built for an omnichannel future. UID2 will be available across key inventory pieces, including Connected TV, with additional implementations in the future.

"Connected TV represents an entirely new opportunity for both advertisers and TV providers who are making incredible content," said Will Doherty, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "Bell is leading the way in market by leveraging innovations like Unified ID 2.0, as well as supporting the premium open internet. This marks a major advancement for buyers to buy some of the best content in Canada."

Bell Attribution Insights will be coming soon to The Trade Desk. A powerful measurement solution, Bell Attribution Insights enables advertisers to track real-world outcomes, online lift, and cross-platform performance, while gaining actionable analytics results as they pertain to delivery, engagement, and audience impact, maximizing campaign returns on investment.

The partnership with The Trade Desk highlights Bell Media's continued dedication to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions for advertising partners.

