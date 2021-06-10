$1 million fund for colleges and universities to accelerate implementation of the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced it is now accepting applications for Implementation Grants through the 2021 Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund. This annual $1 million program supports colleges and universities that are using the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students to identify specific gaps or needs in their mental health support services and are building new initiatives to address them.

"The actions that schools across the country are taking to strengthen student mental health and well-being on their campuses are truly impressive, and we're pleased to be able to accelerate those efforts with additional funding to assist them on their journey to align with the Standard," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We look forward to hearing how this second round of funding will help schools continue to build momentum towards a psychologically safer learning environment that further supports student success, especially as we look forward to our recovery from COVID-19."

In April, Bell Let's Talk awarded more than $3 million in initial grants to 123 post-secondary institutions planning to implement the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students. In Québec, schools also have the option to follow the Québec Action Plan on Student Mental Health for Higher Education, which is currently being developed and will come into effect in this fall.

The National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students provides a set of guidelines to help increase awareness, reduce stigma, improve life and resiliency skills, and create a healthier and safer educational environment overall. Bell Let's Talk funding helped enable the creation of the Standard, led by the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) in partnership with the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

"This has been a challenging year and our campus communities have felt the impact, in particular our students with the move to online learning and social distancing," said Paul Davidson, President of Universities Canada. "Their mental well-being – a key priority for Canada's universities – is of critical importance as we navigate the challenges of this latest wave, and also as we begin the safe return to campus. The Standard, which reflects many of the ongoing innovations and commitments already made by Canada's universities, is a tool that can help institutions address student wellness challenges. It can offer university leaders and frontline staff additional approaches, resources and strategies to support students in achieving future success. Thanks to Bell Let's Talk, universities have increased access to funds needed to implement these important changes."

Eligible post-secondary institutions can now apply for a multi-year Implementation Grant of up to $100,000 to fund programs identified in their individual gap analyses and support their alignment with the guiding principles and models of the Standard or the Québec Action Plan to strengthen student mental health and well-being. The grant application period is open from June 10 to August 27, 2021. Successful applicants will receive funding in early 2022.

About Bell Let's Talk

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Katie Hatfield

902-487-6198

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

https://www.bell.ca/

