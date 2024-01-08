Bell Let's Talk kicks off a new year of action and change in mental health on January 24

Canadians voice their reactions to alarming mental health statistics and issues

Bell Let's Talk continues to support organizations all across the country that provide critical services and resources for those living with mental health related issues

Bell Media features special mental health programming in English and French, including a new French language documentary, LE CLOWN EST TRISTE available on Canal Vie, Crave, Noovo.ca, and later on Noovo

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Let's Talk is starting a new year by highlighting that real change is needed for mental health in Canada with a new campaign – Let's create real change – inviting Canadians to take meaningful action in mental health on Bell Let's Talk Day and throughout the year. Building on the shift in emphasis that Bell Let's Talk started in 2023 towards actions that we can all take every day, the focus for 2024 will put the spotlight on mental health organizations across the country that are providing supports and services for Canadians experiencing mental health issues – organizations that Bell Let's Talk is proud to support.

Bell Let's Talk has brought awareness to the stigma around mental illness over the past fourteen years. Since then, Bell Let's Talk Day has become the world's largest conversation about mental health, increasing awareness and helping create real change. However, many people who are struggling aren't getting the help they need, and people are dying by suicide. Starting on January 24 and throughout the year, everyone – individuals, communities, workplaces and government – can take action and show their support for mental health so that all Canadians can access the mental health and addiction supports they need.

"Despite tremendous progress, real change is needed for Canadians who are struggling with their mental health. We encourage everyone to join us on January 24 and start a year of action to help address the mental health crisis our country is facing."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

"As we continue to focus on creating change, we are highlighting mental health organizations that provide supports and services for Canadians all around the country, helping more people get access to the care they need. There are many ways to help make a difference and we look forward to kicking off another year of action and real change for mental health in Canada."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

The statistics continue to be alarming:

More than 200 Canadians will attempt suicide everyday; twelve will die

The number of opioid overdose deaths in Canada is 21 per day

is 21 per day 1 in 2 Canadians struggling with mental health issues aren't receiving the help they need

1 in 8 people have struggled with severe anxiety

For more information about these statistics visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk

Let's create real change. Take action on Bell Let's Talk Day and all year long!

On January 24 and every day throughout the year, we can all take meaningful action to create change. Let's create real change asks everyone to play a role and provides practical examples of ways to create change in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement.

Multimedia campaign

The new 2024 nationwide Bell Let's Talk multimedia campaign – Let's create real change – highlights the mental health crisis Canadians are facing through the voices of people sharing their reactions to alarming statistics and issues about mental health and the need for change. Throughout the campaign, Bell Let's Talk will feature 25 mental health organizations and services, such as Canada's new suicide crisis helpline 9-8-8, that are working to address the crisis and creating real change for people in their communities around the country who need help.

"As a psychiatrist, I've seen firsthand how even one conversation can begin a dialogue that allows someone to re-engage with their strengths and to hope. That sense of connection and belonging can be transformative. If you are thinking of suicide, our message to you is: you don't have to face your problems alone. 9-8-8 can offer you a non-judgmental space to talk – whatever you are going through, please know you can always reach out to us. We're grateful to Bell Let's Talk for helping to promote this vital service."

- Dr. Allison Crawford, Chief Medical Officer, 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline and psychiatrist, CAMH

Bell's ongoing commitment to mental health

Bell expects to reach its current commitment of $155 million by 2025.

Bell Let's Talk 2024 funding announcements include:

The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund , an annual program that provides grants up to $25,000 for local and grassroots mental health initiatives

, an annual program that provides grants up to for local and grassroots mental health initiatives The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund , which supports the mental health and well-being of BIPOC communities across Canada

, which supports the mental health and well-being of BIPOC communities across Canada The Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund, that supports student mental health programs

that supports student mental health programs The Bell True Patriot Love Fund , which provides grants to mental health, projects supporting military members, Veterans and their families

, which provides grants to mental health, projects supporting military members, Veterans and their families New funding for other mental health projects

Bell also supports employees and their eligible family members with workplace programs, including unlimited mental health benefits coverage. As part of Bell's objective to support workplace mental health and encourage greater workplace engagement across Canada, we also offer the Workplace Mental Health Leadership™ certificate program at no cost to select Bell and Bell Let's Talk partners.

Bell Media programming

As part of the new Bell Let's Talk Day campaign, Bell Media will feature special mental health content in English and French across its TV, radio and digital properties, including a new French language documentary, LE CLOWN EST TRISTE available on Canal Vie, Crave, Noovo.ca, and later on Noovo.

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to see examples of actions that we can all take and learn about some of the amazing mental health organizations creating real change by increasing access to supports and services in communities from coast to coast to coast. Download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better . Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

