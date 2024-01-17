Grants for mental health programs supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities throughout Canada

Diversity Fund provides $5.45 million in grants since 2020

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced $1,000,000 in new grants from the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund to support 10 additional organizations helping to create real change for members of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in Canada.

The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund supports organizations working to reduce the stigma of mental illness and increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support for BIPOC communities. Since the launch of the Fund in 2020, 49 organizations from across the country have received grants.

Ten new organizations that deliver mental health services for people in diverse communities around the country have been selected to receive grants from the Diversity Fund.

"We are excited to announce our latest Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund recipients. These exceptional organizations are providing essential supports and services in many diverse communities across Canada. The grants will help the organizations make a difference and create real change for people struggling with mental health issues."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Here are the grant recipients:

"The lack of culturally sensitive and safe mental health services for the underprivileged public, mainly made up of visible minorities of immigrant origin, remains a constant concern for Café-Jeunesse Multiculturel in its mission to serve young people and their families in Montréal-North. The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant will help establish a transcultural community mental health clinic in Montréal-Nord, offering services adapted to overcome the social, linguistic and cultural barriers to accessing and engaging with mental health services."

- Williamson Lamarre, Director, Café-Jeunesse Multiculturel

"Eva's Initiatives for Homeless Youth supports hundreds of young people experiencing homelessness who face significant barriers to accessing equitable mental health and wellness supports. This amazing support from Bell Let's Talk will enable Eva's to embed "Empowered Pathways", a holistic, culturally informed mental health support framework that delivers counselling, resilience-building workshops, and mental health literacy training for Black youth experiencing homelessness. This support will help foster healthier communities, endorse positive identity affirmation, and embrace mental health awareness for the young people we serve."

- Louise Smith, Executive Director, Eva's Initiatives for Homeless Youth

"The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund is essential to facilitate the growth of our well-established Recovery College. As the only language-specific Recovery College in Canada, Hong Fook is expanding this coproduction model to the broader Asian communities in the GTA. We express our gratitude for this grant, which will ensure more individuals with mental health challenges access culturally competent resources sooner, gain better control over their lives, foster positive relationships, and enhance their readiness for employment."

- Andrew Chung, Executive Director, Hong Fook Mental Health Association

"Mashkiwizii Manido (Strong Spirit) Foundation focuses on providing culturally specific services and programs developed, implemented and delivered by Indigenous Peoples for Indigenous Peoples and their families in the areas of mental health, addiction and trauma support. Using the holistic model in the areas of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual in connection to culture, language, land and ceremony, our true healing and recovery can occur. The support we are receiving from Bell Let's Talk will enable us to walk alongside more individuals, families and communities on their culturally safe, trauma informed journeys to healing and recovery. Chi Miigwetch Bell Canada."

- Joanne Haskin ~Zoongdekwe~ Executive Director, Mashkiwizii Manido Foundation

"The Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq is very grateful to receive a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant to continue the important work being done to increase health, wellness, and capacity in First Nation Communities in our region. This funding will play a key role in the support, development, and delivery of mental health and cultural education workshops, sports and recreation programming, and other initiatives that increase access and foster holistic healing for the communities as a whole. Our organization is committed to promoting the welfare and well-being of the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia."

- Kara S. Paul, Director of Health, Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq

"Through the implementation of 'Sankewitahasuwakon' (Peaceful Thoughts), we will be able to provide programming that supports the intergenerational healing of Indian day school survivors and their families in the Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick. Survivors have often expressed feeling forgotten in the conversation of Truth and Reconciliation, though the premise of Indian day schools within communities was the same as Indian residential schools. The time is now to hear their experiences, acknowledge their pain and grief, and provide culturally relevant and trauma informed support for intergenerational healing. With the support of Bell Let's Talk, the Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc. will be able to host cultural events and a gathering of survivors, working towards a final commemorative piece to give proper acknowledgement to survivors. Sankewitahasuwakon programming will be mental health-focused and planned to foster a sense of safety and security, provide a sense of community, and strengthen our beautiful Wolastoqey identity."

- Megan Barnaby, Executive Director, Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc.

"Sagkeeng Child and Family Services is pleased to receive the support of the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund. This grant will help us provide additional mental health supports and services to Sagkeeng First Nation members. The Bounce Back and Living Life to the Full programs have been established in Manitoba by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) since 2015. In partnership with CMHA, we are making these programs more culturally appropriate for the community we serve."

- Frank Daniels, Executive Director, Sagkeeng Child and Family Services

"As an Indigenous Government, we are thrilled to receive a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund grant. Following the evacuation of our home and neighbouring communities in 2023, this grant will contribute to the effort to encourage the mental health and well-being of our Metis people and community as a whole, while also striving for a culturally diverse community. Far too often, the financial and systemic challenges faced by northern Indigenous Governments go unnoticed. We commonly lack the resources and capacity to meet the needs and demands of our population. It is with a grateful heart that we acknowledge the support from the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund. Together, it is our hope that a meaningful and lasting impact can be made on mental health in Canada's north."

- Allan Heron, President, Fort Smith Métis Council

Quick Facts

$5.45 million in grants since 2020

in grants since 2020 49 Diversity Fund recipients

To learn more about the Diversity Fund recipients, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 24

On January 24 and every day throughout the year, we can all take meaningful action to create real change. Let's create real change asks everyone to play a role and provides practical examples of ways to create change in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

Choose a mental health organization to learn about or support

Help a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

Ask about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

Nurture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

Get involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

