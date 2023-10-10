Over 1,100 grants distributed since 2011

Marking World Mental Health Day on October 10

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the 2023 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant recipients, including 16 organizations that focus on providing housing services for Canadians in need. With the increasing cost of housing across Canada, there is a large focus on providing support to organizations that are helping to address the housing crisis for people with mental health issues.

"The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund has provided over 1,100 grants to Canadian organizations providing mental health supports and services since 2011. This year, there is increased demand on charities that offer housing for people struggling with mental health issues. Safe, affordable housing is a basic necessity for everyone. Through our Community Fund, we are pleased to support these organizations and many others who continue to positively impact their communities every day."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Bell's $2 million annual program supports registered charities working to improve access to mental health supports and services in communities throughout Canada.

This year's grant recipients include organizations supporting youth, adults and families who need mental health care in communities across the country. In addition to housing, other projects supported include the prevention and treatment of addiction, youth transitioning out of foster care, and newcomer's employment and education development services. A list of the 115 Community Fund recipients for 2023 and their projects is available here.

"Mental health is a critical issue for many of Street Haven's clients who rely on our shelter, supportive housing, and residential addictions treatment services. The grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund helps us support our clients in addressing their mental health needs which will increase their success towards greater resiliency and recovery."

- Dr. Siu Mee Cheng, PhD, Executive Director, Street Haven

"With support from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund, Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is advancing its mission to help individuals and families recover from addiction. This grant enables us to seamlessly integrate housing support with comprehensive mental health and substance use health treatment. The impact of this project is transformative; it not only enables a stable environment for our participants but also equips them with the necessary tools for long-term recovery and well-being. Together, we are building a Recovery Oriented System of Care that serves as a beacon of hope and a model for community-based services."

- Greg Kyllo, Executive Director, Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund is a $2 million annual fund

annual fund The Fund has issued over 1,100 grants totaling over $20.5 million since 2011

since 2011 The Fund has issued 115 grants in 2023

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

