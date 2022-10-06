Over 1,000 grants distributed since 2011

$2 million annual fund for community-based mental health organizations that improve access to mental health care, supports and services

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced the 2022 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant recipients. The $2 million annual program supports registered charities working to improve access to mental health supports and services in communities throughout Canada.

Blue Door Support Services, Newmarket, Ontario - 2022 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant recipient

"The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund has provided over 1,000 grants to local and grassroots organizations around the country since its launch in 2011. The demand for mental health supports and services has never been greater. We applaud this year's recipients who are making a difference in their communities each and every day. By providing grants from the Community Fund each year we are continuing to support local organizations caring for people close to home."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

This year's grant recipients include organizations supporting youth, adults and families who need mental health care in communities across the country. Projects supported include trauma recovery therapy, mental health training for front line staff, and expressive arts for BIPOC individuals and children suffering with eating disorders. A list of the 114 recipients and their projects is available here.

A proud grant recipient, the Legacy of Hope Foundation, is a national charitable organization that supports the ongoing healing process of Residential School Survivors and their families.

"Legacy of Hope is very grateful for the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant, because now more than ever, Indigenous peoples need the support for the triggers of the impacts of residential schools, and this grant has gone a long way in our efforts to promote the healing and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across Canada at a time where there is a great need for healing."

- Teresa Edwards, Executive Director & In-House Legal Counsel , Legacy of Hope Foundation

To learn more about a grant recipient, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

