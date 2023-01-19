$1 million in grants awarded to 10 Canadian colleges, universities and cégeps to support mental health initiatives

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced that $1 million in grants from the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund have been awarded to 10 Canadian colleges, universities and cégeps to support initiatives that align with the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students (the Standard) or the Québec Action Plan on Student Mental Health for Higher Education (Québec Action Plan).

According to Mental Health Research Canada, more than 1 in 2 Canadians who said they needed mental health support are not getting the help they need. The statistics are alarming:

More than 200 Canadians will attempt suicide every day; twelve will die

One in four Canadians have been experiencing high levels of anxiety

The number of opioid overdose deaths in Canada went up more than 90% during the pandemic. It's now 20 per day

"Now, in the third year of funding post-secondary grants, we are thrilled to see so many Canadian schools taking action by enhancing mental health support programs on their campuses. These programs, that align with the Standard, are helping to create change and address the real and immediate mental health concerns within the student population who are under tremendous stress. We're so proud of the post-secondary institutions' staff, faculty and student bodies that created, implemented and operate these much needed programs. Bell Let's Talk is committed to continuing to support student mental health and well-being across the country to create positive change."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

To date, Bell Let's Talk has awarded over $5 million in grants to Canadian post-secondary institutions, starting with more than $3 million in initial grants to over 125 schools in early 2021.

"As post-secondary students, we are a vulnerable group going through periods of immense change with incredible social and financial pressures in an unpredictable world. Battling mental health challenges throughout your studies is the reality for many students today. Thanks to the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary grant, we were able to launch the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Peer Mentoring project to provide peer-to-peer student support, creating an environment where we can talk openly about mental health challenges."

- Brendan Roberts, President, StFX Students' Union

Schools like the University of Manitoba are using Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary funds to support the current mental health needs of their students.

"With support from the Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund, the University of Manitoba will create a welcoming and inclusive Student Wellness Centre where students can connect, learn, and enhance their mental health and well-being. Supporting student health and wellness is integral to providing an exceptional university experience. We thank Bell Let's Talk for their generous support, which will enable us to enhance our peer support programming and help students navigate essential student support services."

- Laurie Schnarr, Vice-Provost (Students), The University of Manitoba

"The University of Ottawa is making great strides at fostering a culture of wellness centred on compassion, caring and respect for all in our community. The creation of an after-hours peer-to-peer Mental Health Crisis Response Team, led by specially trained student employees will ensure that our students will have ready access to the most effective wraparound services and follow-up supports. We are pleased that Bell Let's Talk has collaborated with uOttawa to offer this much needed service to our students."

- Elizabeth Kristjansson, PhD, University Advisor, Mental Health and Wellness, University of Ottawa

"Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières takes the mental health of its university community, particularly our student population, very seriously. Students have been greatly affected by the pandemic, whether it be through isolation, anxiety or stress. Bell's support allows us to take action by launching the Caring Brigade Peer Support program. This initiative will add to the mental health resources available to students and help them through difficult times so they can take full advantage of their university experience and achieve their goals."

- Christian Blanchette, Rector de l'Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

To see a complete list of the schools receiving grants and the programs they plan to implement, please click here.

Here is a look at 2 of the 2022 recipients' student mental health programs implemented by McMaster University and the University of New Brunswick.

The application process for the 2023 Bell Let's Talk Post-Secondary Fund will open July 2023.

Bell Let's Talk 2023 Campus Campaign

More than 200 Canadian colleges and universities are hosting virtual and, for the first time since the pandemic began, in-person mental health engagement events on campus this January 25. This includes a collaboration with Chartwells aimed at increasing conversation and action while raising funds to support on-campus mental health programs and services. Chartwells' partner schools will offer specialty give-back items for purchase with proceeds going to support student mental health on campus. In addition to campus activities, hundreds of student-athletes from sports teams coast to coast are coming together to support mental health at more than 200 varsity and collegiate games throughout January.

"We are extremely proud to have been the first university sport conference with 2,000 student-athletes from 11 universities to kick-off varsity games on Bell Let's Talk Day in 2016. This initiative increased awareness and reduced stigma on campuses across Atlantic Canada. Today, it's tremendous to see how the initiative has grown with more than 200 games taking place across the country, driving home the message that we can all take action to create positive change for mental health."

- Phil Currie, President CEO, Atlantic University Sport

To see a complete list of participating colleges, universities and cégeps, please click here.

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 25

On January 25 and every day throughout the year, we encourage Canadians to take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. Everyone can play a role in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change for mental health.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better . Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

