SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are granting a total of $4 million to DE LA FONTAINE to acquire automated and digital equipment enabling it to automate its full production line, with a focus on the folding and shaping steps and various cutting and gluing phases. To install the new equipment on the main floor, a second floor will be added onto the current building for administrative offices.

The Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Élisabeth Brière, on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Brome‍‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, along with Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, accompanied by the Assistant Government Whip and Member for Saint‑François, Geneviève Hébert, made the announcement today.

The aim of this investment project, valued at over $11.5 million, is to enable the business—which specializes in manufacturing steel doors and frames—to increase production in order to meet the demand and solidify its position in this sector.

As part of this project, the Government of Canada is granting a repayable contribution of $1 million under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. For its part, the Government of Quebec is granting $3 million through the Appui aux projets d'investissement favorisant la productivité et l'expansion des entreprises component of the ESSOR program, managed by Investissement Québec as the government's representative.

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper, and create good jobs. Thanks to our government's financial assistance, DE LA FONTAINE will be able to strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support will thus benefit the entire Sherbrooke region and enable the Canadian economy to bounce back even stronger than before."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"One of our economic objectives is to have an even more innovative, high‑performing manufacturing sector that uses automation and robotization more in its processes. By guiding SMEs through this phase of their journey, we are enabling them to create projects that will boost their growth and ensure their competitiveness."

Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"Our government has adopted measures to help our businesses as they leverage automation. That is why we are providing our assistance to DE LA FONTAINE, whose success is raising the profile not just of the Sherbrooke region, but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs. By assisting businesses so they can equip themselves with what they need, we are all coming together to help rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Veritable drivers of economic development, SMEs help maintain vital, dynamic communities. In operation for over 50 years now, DE LA FONTAINE represents a major asset for the municipality of Sherbrooke. Supporting such businesses aligns with our vision of a modern, competitive Quebec."

Geneviève Hébert, Assistant Government Whip and Member for Saint‑François

"Over the last decade, DE LA FONTAINE has positioned itself to become a leader in manufacturing and quick service in its industry. Thanks to our investments in technology, along with our unique business model, we have been able to set up shop in six U.S. regions, position ourselves strategically, and provide very short manufacturing timelines. A victim of our success, we are now at a time where we need to make a significant investment to improve our Sherbrooke plant. This is where it all began, 55 years ago. With these improvements, we can increase our capacity and thereby continue to expand our presence in North America."

Gabriel de La Fontaine, General Manager, DE LA FONTAINE

A third-generation family business based in Sherbrooke , in the Estrie region, since 1968, DE LA FONTAINE designs and manufactures steel doors and frames for commercial use. It employs over 200 people at its Sherbrooke headquarters and has over 100 others in its six U.S. plants.

CED is a key federal player in Quebec in promoting economic development among regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

in promoting economic development among regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

With a view to enhancing competitiveness and productivity, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development, the ESSOR program (in French only), aims to support investment projects in Quebec .

