MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today a new partnership for Aeroplan members to earn and redeem points, as well as enjoy premium benefits, when booking a new scenic rail journey with Rocky Mountaineer. Aeroplan members can earn up to 20,000 bonus points for each eligible traveller booked with Rocky Mountaineer.

"While spectacular from 30,000 feet above, the Rocky Mountains are even more breathtaking from the ground! Air Canada is pleased to offer Aeroplan members an opportunity to see some of the world's most stunning natural scenery while riding in luxury aboard Rocky Mountaineer," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce, Air Canada. "Aeroplan takes great pride in offering members unique and compelling travel rewards and, at a time when many Canadians plan to spend their summer holiday closer to home, our partnership with Canada's Rocky Mountaineer opens the door to one of the world's leading luxury experiences, right in our own backyard."

"With this partnership we're bringing together two leaders in Canadian travel," said Peter Armstrong, Founder and Interim CEO for Rocky Mountaineer. "We are delighted to introduce our iconic luxury travel experience to Aeroplan members. Our train journeys are an enthralling way to explore the breathtaking scenery of western Canada and the southwest USA from our glass-domed trains. We know Aeroplan members are looking for epic travel experiences and we look forward to welcoming them on board our trains."

Aeroplan members will be able take advantage of a special introductory offer to earn up to 20,000 bonus points for each traveller with a valid Aeroplan number when booking travel for 2021 with Rocky Mountaineer. Members can also redeem Aeroplan points for vacation packages and, through their Aeroplan Elite Status or Aeroplan Premium Co-branded credit cards, upgrade their onboard Service Level or hotel accommodation. Key features include:

Aeroplan Premium Co-Brand Cardholders will earn up to an additional point per dollar spent for a total of two points per dollar spent. Plus, they will receive an upgrade from Rocky Mountaineer's SilverLeaf to GoldLeaf Service, and two nights of upgraded hotel accommodations while travelling;





and members receive two nights of upgraded hotel accommodations while travelling; Members can redeem Aeroplan points on the Aeroplan eStore for either dollar eVouchers starting at $50 , or entire Rocky Mountaineer vacation package eVouchers.

For more information on Aeroplan and Rocky Mountaineer's partnership and full details on the available offers please visit: www.aircanada.com/rockymountaineer.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world. Rocky Mountaineer was recently named the World's Leading Luxury Train by the World Travel Awards 2020 and received recognition from Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 as the Best Sustainable Train Journey.

