MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, Aeroplan members can begin earning and redeeming points at any of Parkland's participating 1,100+ Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas, ON the RUN and Marché Express locations Canada-wide. The partnership, first announced in April, brings together two Canadian loyalty giants to offer members increased earning and redemption power, including up to 3X the points when they link their Aeroplan and JOURNIETM Rewards accounts, and can access a greater choice of new benefits and an unmatched loyalty experience.

"Aeroplan is thrilled to be partnering with Parkland and JOURNIETM Rewards," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "Together we're excited to give our members more choice, and more ways to get rewarded at every fill-up."

"We are delighted to welcome Aeroplan members to our national network of retail, fuel and convenience stores," said Uwe Stueckmann, SVP Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Parkland. "The JOURNIE™ and Aeroplan partnership allows members of both programs a seamless way to turn everyday fuel and convenience purchases into meaningful rewards."

All Aeroplan members whose accounts are not linked to JOURNIETM Rewards will enjoy:

1 Aeroplan point earned per 3-litre fuel purchase;

1 Aeroplan point earned per $1 eligible convenience store purchase; and

eligible convenience store purchase; and 3,500 Aeroplan points redemption for $25 Parkland fuel branded gift cards via the Aeroplan eStore.

All Aeroplan members whose Aeroplan accounts are linked to their JOURNIETM Rewards will enjoy more benefits, including:

Earn up to 3X more points compared to members who have not linked their accounts. More specifically, earn 300 Aeroplan points for every 300-point JOURNIE™ Rewards tier (which is equivalent to 1 Aeroplan point per 1-litre fuel purchase and 2 points per $1 on eligible in-store purchases);

on eligible in-store purchases); Redeem 300 Aeroplan points for a $0.07 off per litre voucher for a single fill-up (up to 50 litres), and stack up to 5 vouchers for up to $0.35 off per litre;

off per litre voucher for a single fill-up (up to 50 litres), and stack up to 5 vouchers for up to off per litre; Redeem 1,200 Aeroplan points for a $15.99 Premium Car wash;

Premium Car wash; Redeem 500 Aeroplan points for a $5 in-store purchase vouchers.

Parkland's extensive Canada-wide reach offers Aeroplan members convenient earning opportunities in large urban markets within easy commute of one of its 1,100+ fuel and convenience locations. In addition, members can earn and redeem points on everyday convenience items, food and fuel purchases. Members can also use new earning opportunities to get closer to the trip they want, access a range of benefits across the travel journey, including hotels, vacation packages, car rentals. They can also reach Aeroplan Elite Status faster to enjoy great perks when booking, at the airport and in-flight.

There's never been a better time to join Aeroplan

Aeroplan continues to add more earning partners in key categories, a list that already includes Starbucks, Uber, Uber Eats & Uber Groceries, LCBO (in Ontario), Avis and Budget vehicle rental, and financial services through TD, Amex, CIBC in Canada and Chase in the U.S.

The program offers incredible member value, including the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45+ airlines covering 1,300+ global destinations. Redeem for flight rewards on any available Air Canada flight, without blackouts or restrictions, or cash surcharges for redemptions. Shop for 250+ brands like Amazon, Apple and Dyson at the Aeroplan eStore, and with predictable pricing and a simple reward chart, you can always use your points to travel whenever and wherever your heart desires, on your terms.

Sign up to start earning points on fuel and other everyday spending today at: aircanada.com/aeroplan

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About Parkland

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Its purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, Parkland provides over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, Parkland has developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting its customers' needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging.

Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth and its supply advantage, and is driven by scale, its integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Parkland's strategy is focused on developing its existing business in resilient markets, growing its food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Parkland's business is underpinned by its people, and its values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across its organization.

