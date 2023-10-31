Aeroplan Earns Top Honours with Canada's Choice 2023 Travel Loyalty Awards

Voted as Canada's Premier Loyalty Program in four of the most popular categories, including Top Airline Loyalty Program

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada's Aeroplan Loyalty program had another strong showing in the RewardsCanada.ca Canada's Choice 2023 Awards, with Aeroplan and its credit card partners taking home top honours in four categories, including for Top Airline Loyalty Program once again. A record turnout of loyalty members across Canada took to voting for the top loyalty programs and credit cards in Canada.

Air Canada’s Aeroplan Loyalty program had another strong showing in the RewardsCanada.ca Canada's Choice 2023 Awards. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Bringing these Canada's Choice awards home reflects Aeroplan's commitment to becoming Canada's favourite travel rewards program and having Canada's best travel rewards credit cards. We proudly share this recognition with our employees, our partners and our 8 million plus active Aeroplan members in Canada and around the world," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada.

In the Canada's Choice 2023 competition, Aeroplan and its partners won in the following categories:

Top Airline Loyalty Program (Aeroplan)

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite card)

Top Airline Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite card)

Top Ultra Premium Credit Card (TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Card)

"The results of this year's voting demonstrate the prowess that the large loyalty programs and credit card issuers have," said Patrick Sojka, Founder of Rewards Canada, "It's been the strongest year yet with more than 82,000 people voting for their favourite programs, almost four times the number of votes in 2022."

Aeroplan continues to roll out new ways to earn rewards and to work with partners to unlock exclusive benefits that make it a must-have travel companion whether you travel a little or a lot.

In addition, Aeroplan Credit Cardholders earn rewards fast, with points adding up for every dollar spent, with exclusive benefits that include preferred pricing on Air Canada flight rewards among other benefits.

Since relaunching in 2020, Aeroplan has continued to deliver world-class partnerships for its members. On top of its industry-leading, 45+ airline partners for flight rewards, the program has expanded to retail partners like Starbucks and Ontario's LCBO, and additional travel partners like Uber to deliver excellent regular offers. It also recently launched HotelSavers, through which Aeroplan makes available over 7,000 points hotels around the world to choose from, giving members more ways than ever to redeem their Aeroplan points.

