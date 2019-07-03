A unique and unifying project enhances the tourism circuit in the Est-du-Québec!

The Government of Canada awards nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to the Cirque de la Pointe‑Sèche, established in Kamouraska

SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-KAMOURASKA, QC, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Cirque de la Pointe-Sèche S.E.N.C. is a brand new tourist attraction in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region that provides a unique experience into other worlds where all magic and stories are possible! To start up its project, the Cirque received a repayable contribution of $69,995 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. That financial assistance enabled the proponents to purchase and install the infrastructure required for developing this new tourist attraction in the municipality of Saint-Germain, formerly known as Pointe-Sèche.

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, announced that funding today. The Government of Canada's assistance specifically enabled the Cirque de la Pointe-Sèche to build an outdoor amphitheatre that can hold nearly 300 spectators and a reception area.

The Cirque de la Pointe-Sèche [website in French only] has the mission to provide tourists and local visitors with a unique tourism experience. It takes the form of a night-time show based on the merging of various forms of circus arts (dance, theatre, music, visual arts). The Cirque's facilities are set up at the site of the Seigneurie de l'Islet-du-Portage in Saint-Germain-de-Kamouraska, a 320-acre heritage property owned by the project's proponents. Starting July 4, the Cirque will present "Naval", its first performance, which has a maritime feel inspired by the site's history.

Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world and a phenomenal driver of economic growth for Canada. The Government of Canada does not hesitate to support recreational, cultural or sports-related projects that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy and that further showcase the regions' unique attractions.

"I am thrilled to see the excitement that fuels the beautiful Bas-Saint-Laurent region through the promising, innovative projects of entrepreneurs who are being bold. The project by the Cirque de la Pointe-Sèche will offer a unique tourism experience with great drawing power and will help enhance the tourism offering in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region."

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Businesses and Export Promotion

"CED's financial support will enable the Cirque de la Pointe-Sèche to start up its project, further showcase the attractions of Kamouraska, and thereby attract even more visitors to the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Through this support, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to promoting Quebec's tourism regions, which positively impacts the local economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

