2023 SOBEY ART AWARD EXHIBITION OPENS TODAY

Works by five artists shortlisted for Canada's preeminent contemporary visual art award on display at the National Gallery of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Powerful contemporary works by the five visual artists shortlisted for the 2023 Sobey Art Award – Canada's preeminent contemporary art award – are on view at the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) starting today. Tonight's public opening is part of the Gallery's popular Free Thursday Nights, which is supported by the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF) in celebration of the Sobey Art Award exhibition for the duration of its run. Today, the public is also invited to meet the artists in the exhibition space from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Above, from left to right, top to bottom: 2023 Sobey Art Award shortlisted artists, Kablusiak (photo: courtesy of the artist), Anahita Norouzi (photo: Nooshin Bahr), Michèle Pearson Clarke (photo: Kristy Boyce), Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill (photo: Aaron Leon), and Séamus Gallagher (photo: courtesy of the artist). (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

Organized by the NGC and the SAF, the 2023 Sobey Art Award Exhibition runs until March 3, 2024. This year's award winner will be announced on Saturday, November 18, 2023, during a special celebration at the Gallery.

"On behalf of the Board of the Sobey Art Foundation, a warm congratulations to each of the five finalists showing in the 2023 Sobey Art Award Exhibition," said Rob Sobey, the Sobey Art Foundation's Chair of the Board of Trustees. "This year's collection of works is compelling and thought-provoking, and we encourage the public to take this chance to see the powerful contemporary art being produced by some of the best from across the country right now."

"The Sobey Art Award Exhibition is an important forum for visitors to encounter this country's leading contemporary art voices. In addition to the exhibition, the Gallery is partnering with institutions in each artist's region to provide the opportunity for Canadians to engage with these exceptional artists outside of the National Capital Region," said Jonathan Shaughnessy, NGC's Director, Curatorial Initiatives, and Chair of the 2023 Sobey Award Jury. "On behalf of the Gallery, immense thanks to the Sobey Art Foundation and the jury for their generous support."

Senior Curator of the Photographs Collection at the NGC, and Lead Curator of the 2023 Sobey Art Award Exhibition, Andrea Kunard, said: "The installations featured in the exhibition are rooted in lived experience and reflect the finalists' diverse backgrounds and unique ways of seeing, thinking and being in the world. The curatorial team has worked closely with each of this year's finalists. We are delighted for the public to discover their works."

The five shortlisted artists from West to East

Métis artist Gabrielle L'Hirondelle Hill (West Coast & Yukon) works across multiple media to draw out the political, historical, and personal contexts of everyday materials. M*****, 2023, examines the cyclical nature of parenting and reproduction through two looped 16 mm film projections. X-tend, 2021, and Spread, 2021, show tobacco ground and stuffed into pantyhose to form plush figures, a look at the plant's evolution from an organic material to a consumer product. Curated by Jocelyn Piirainen, Associate Curator of Inuit Art, with the department Indigenous Ways and Decolonization at the NGC.

Kablusiak (Prairies & the North) is a multidisciplinary Inuvialuk artist and curator who uses innovative range of materials, Inuk ingenuity and humour to explore an array of themes, including dis/connections relating to the Inuit diaspora and the impacts of colonization on gender and sexuality. Recreating the well-known Ookpik snowy-owl doll, first made by Jeannie Snowball at the co-operative in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik (formerly from Quebec), Kablusiak invites viewers to (re)consider how Inuit art and artists are defined. Curated by Jocelyn Piirainen, Associate Curator of Indigenous Art, Indigenous Ways and Decolonization, NGC.

An artist and educator working in photography, video and installation, Michèle Pearson Clarke's (Ontario) Quantum Choir, 2022, represents the discomfort of inexperienced singers, pointing to the deeper importance of kinship and community for queer masculine women as they navigate socio-political landscapes. Curated by Stephanie Burdzy, Assistant Curator, Contemporary Art, NGC.

Working between Canada and Iran, Anahita Norouzi's (Québec) research-driven practice explores marginalized histories and the after-effects of colonial exploitation. A new installation, May You Break Free and Outlive Your Enemy, 2023, is a sculptural metaphor, with the displacement of plants and artifacts caused by archaeological excavation, botanical exploration and oil extraction in the Middle East evoking traces of the traumatic histories and lived experiences of the diaspora. Curated by Jasmine Inglis, Assistant Curator, Contemporary Art and Photographs, NGC; and Euijung McGillis, Assistant Curator, Photographs, NGC.

Séamus Gallagher (Atlantic) casts a non-binary lens on identities and habitations, fabricating and layering multiple realities through virtual and actual collage techniques. Infusing queer aesthetics with self-portraiture, video games and surreal, wildly coloured setting, the A Slippery Place series, 2018 propose that normativity is the most brittle of constructions. Curated by Andrea Kunard, Senior Curator of the Photographs Collection, NGC.

With a total of $400,000 in prize money awarded to Canadian visual artists of all ages, this is the preeminent award for contemporary visual artists in the country.

About the Sobey Art Award

The Sobey Art Award (SAA) is Canada's preeminent prize for Canadian contemporary visual artists. Created in 2002 with funding from the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF), the SAA has helped to propel the careers of artists through financial support and recognition in Canada and beyond. The SAA has been jointly administered by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and SAF since 2016.

The winner receives $100,000, each of the remaining four shortlisted artists receive $25,000, and each of the remaining twenty longlisted artists receive $10,000. In addition to financial support, select works by the five shortlisted artists are presented in a special exhibition at National Gallery of Canada in the fall.

Past winners of the Sobey Art Award are: Brian Jungen (2002), Jean-Pierre Gauthier (2004), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Michel de Broin (2007), Tim Lee (2008), David Altmejd (2009), Daniel Barrow (2010), Daniel Young and Christian Giroux (2011), Raphaëlle de Groot (2012), Duane Linklater (2013), Nadia Myre (2014), Abbas Akhavan (2015), Jeremy Shaw (2016), Ursula Johnson (2017), Kapwani Kiwanga (2018), Stephanie Comilang (2019), Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021), and Divya Mehra (2022).

About the Sobey Art Foundation

The Sobey Art Foundation was established in 1981 by the late Frank H. Sobey, who was a dedicated collector of Canadian art. The Sobey Art Award was founded in 2002 as privately funded prizes for Canadian contemporary visual artists. The award aims to promote new developments in contemporary visual art and attract national and international attention to Canadian artists.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé / Everything is Connected / Tout est relié

The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca/.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Leahy, Publicist, [email protected]; Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]