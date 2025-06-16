KANANASKIS, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Canada and France have a long shared history and a commitment to protecting common bonds in our culture and the French language.

Building on Prime Minister Carney's visit to France earlier this year, the two leaders discussed their ongoing work to strengthen trade and commercial ties and deliver prosperity for Canada and France alike.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron discussed bolstering co-operation on shared priorities such as critical minerals, energy security, bilateral investment, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology.

The leaders welcome the announcement today of a deal between LOT Polish Airlines and Airbus, which includes the purchase of 20 A220-100 and 20 A220-300 aircraft. The aircraft are designed and developed in Canada, and manufactured in Mirabel, Quebec, by Airbus, working with Canadian supply chain partners. This deal will support thousands of good-paying jobs in Canada and France.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron also emphasized the growing partnership between Canada and France on cybersecurity and intelligence sharing. They welcome the new memorandum of understanding signed on June 13 to increase exchanges related to intelligence between our two countries.

The leaders discussed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the imperative of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the situation in Haiti. They agreed to remain in close contact.

