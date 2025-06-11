First solo exhibition by a Prince Edward Island artist at the National Gallery of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - From June 13 to October 13, 2025, the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) presents Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works, a retrospective exhibition that surveys the remarkable and multifaceted career of Erica Rutherford (b. Edinburgh, Scotland,1923—d. Charlottetown, 2008), a filmmaker, visual artist and writer, and one of Canada's first openly trans artists. To coincide with the opening, the Gallery is acquiring three of the artist's works for the collection, including the restored film African Jim, which premieres in the exhibition.

Organized by Confederation Centre Art Gallery (CCAG), Charlottetown, in collaboration with the NGC, the exhibition is curated by Pan Wendt, Curator, CCAG, who spent several years studying Rutherford's work. The exhibition brings together more than 100 works of art from the various mediums—abstract collages, film, illustration, paintings, photography, prints, and theatre—the artist explored throughout her career of nearly 60 years.

"We are proud to present the first solo exhibition by a Prince Edward Island artist at the NGC, especially as it opens during Pride Month in Canada," said Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada. "It also marks the NGC's first acquisitions of works by the artist, with two paintings, The Diver (1968) and The Coat (The Mirror) (1970), and the film African Jim entering the collection."

"Erica Rutherford's work has gained international attention in recent years. This coincides with widespread recognition of trans people and a re-evaluation of gender categories, as well as a corresponding interest in Rutherford as a pioneer of trans memoirs and representations," said Pan Wendt.

Rutherford's art has been intimately connected to her quest for authenticity and identity. She used her work as a means of working through her issues and her relationship to the world. Following her gender transition in 1976, Rutherford spent most of her time on Prince Edward Island. In 1985, she moved there permanently, where she flourished as an artist and trailblazer in the arts community for the last three decades of her life.

Among the works on display are self-portraits such as The Coat (The Mirror) (1970) and The Crouched Figure (1972)—examples from her most well-known period—as well as landscapes such as Earnscliffe (1978).

The exhibition also premieres the 53-minute restored entertainment movie African Jim. Produced by Rutherford in South Africa in 1949, it is the first film of this country with a Black cast intended for Black audiences. Josée Drouin-Brisebois, Director, National Engagement, NGC, and Coordinating Curator of the presentation in Ottawa, worked with African film scholar Aboubakar Sanogo, PhD, Associate Professor at Carleton University, to contextualize this work in the exhibition. The restoration of the film by the British Film Institute was made possible thanks to a generous donation from The Rennie Foundation.

Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works opened at the CCAG, Charlottetown, PEI and will continue its tour after its presentation in Ottawa at The Rooms Provincial Art Gallery , St. John's, NL; the Owens Art Gallery , Sackville, NB; the Art Windsor-Essex , Windsor, ON; the Art Gallery of Guelph , Guelph, ON; and the MSVU Art Gallery , Halifax.

Catalogue

A richly illustrated bilingual catalogue accompanies the exhibition Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works. Published by Goose Lane Editions and edited by Pan Wendt, the 176-page hardcover book includes an interview with Rutherford's widow, artist Gail Rutherford. Available at the Boutique and online.

Public programs

During the exhibition run, tours are scheduled for visitors to explore the show through the eyes of the curators: Meet the Curator: Pan Wendt on June 14, 2025 and Meet the Curator: Josée Drouin-Brisebois on October 4, 2025. Additional community-led tours of the exhibition are scheduled to invite visitors to celebrate the history, resilience and achievements of the 2SLGBTQI+ community during Pride Month: My Perspective: A Tour with Cara Tierney, on June 19, 2025, and My Perspective: A Tour with Jamie Ebbs, June 26, 2025. Visit gallery.ca for more details.

Library and Archives

Complementing the exhibition Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works, the NGC's Library and Archives presents simultaneously a selection of Rutherford's works in print, which is what she is most well-known for by many PEI Islanders. More details here.

