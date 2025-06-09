Artist-run centres may be nominated for biennial $90,000-prize recognizing their essential contributions to Canada's contemporary visual arts scene before October 12, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) invites nominations of small-scale artists-run centres and community-focused galleries from cities and towns across Canada for the 2025 Lacey Prize. The biennial honour recognizes the essential contributions of these art organizations to the vitality of Canada's visual arts sector, providing financial assistance to support them in fulfilling their mission. The first-place winner will receive $50,000 and two runners-up will each receive $20,000. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 6 p.m. EST. The Lacey Prize is now in its fourth edition since its inception in 2019.

The National Gallery of Canada invites nominations of small-scale artists-run centres and community-focused galleries from cities and towns across Canada for the 2025 Lacey Prize. (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

Nominators can be any member of the visual arts community (including artists, curators, critics, professors, dealers, students, programmers, administrators, board members, organizations, etc.) who are not directly involved with the organization being nominated at the time of the nomination.

The Lacey Prize celebrates artist-run centres and spaces and the remarkable work they do in championing visual arts in Canada, such as their commitment to emerging, innovative and experimental practices. It also recognizes the crucial role they play within their local communities while extending their reach nationally and beyond, fostering advancement in contemporary art. The three winners will be selected by an independent jury and announced in November 2025.

The Lacey Prize also cultivates a more active relationship between these centres and the NGC, with a contemporary art curator travelling from Ottawa to visit the winning centre and local artists. It is funded through a gift by Dr. John Lacey and his late wife Naomi, and supported by the National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

Previous Lacey Prize recipients

Union House Arts, located in Port Union, Newfoundland and Labrador, was the recipient of the Lacey Prize in 2023. C'cap (previously known as Blinkers Art and Project Space), located on the land space marked as Treaty One Territory also known as Winnipeg, in Manitoba, was the winner of the 2021 edition. Hamilton Artists Inc., located in Hamilton, Ontario, and known as "The Inc.", was the recipient of the inaugural Lacey Prize in 2019.

Did you know? There are more than 180 artists-run centres in the visual and media arts, contemporary craft and architecture throughout Canada.

How to apply

For additional details about the nomination process and to download the nomination form, visit gallery.ca. No self-nominations will be accepted.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

About the National Gallery of Canada Foundation

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, visit ngcfoundation.ca.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For media use only - for more information, please contact: Pénélope Carreau, Officer, Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]