Camerises Mistouk, a business co-founded by a woman, receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED to enhance its tourism offering and adopt eco–friendly practices.

LABRECQUE, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Camerises Mistouk. This CED support will enable the business to establish a haskap economuseum and construct a welcome building, while adopting eco-friendly practices.

Family business Camerises Mistouk is the largest haskap producer in Quebec. Since 2014, its impassioned co-founder, Myriam Savard, has sought to promote the haskap among berry lovers for its nutritional value. With her spouse, Ms. Savard has succeeded in building a business whose main product is the haskap, available freshly harvested or on a pick-your-own basis. The SME, located in Labrecque, in the Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean region, is constantly growing, creating processed products available throughout the year.

Women such as Myriam Savard play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. Following International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know-how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

Quotes

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women entrepreneurs. Assisting women from Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as Camerises Mistouk are key drivers in our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with CED's support for this project by this thriving business. The success and spin-offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Labrecque and the greater Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean region. Congratulations!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I would like to begin by thanking CED for its support for our project, without which we would not have been able to move forward. Building a welcome space will enable us to establish our haskap economuseum and offer the flavours of the boreal forest. We will be able to diversify our offering to tourists by providing them with the opportunity to taste our products and learn about haskap cultivation. I have been very inspired by my mother, who was also a business owner when I was young. She clearly passed her passion for business on to me by allowing me to become involved very early on in her business. It is said that the apple does not fall far from the tree!"

Myriam Savard, Owner, Camerises Mistouk

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

