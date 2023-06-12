MINI TIPI, a business co–founded by two women, receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $100,000 for MINI TIPI. This funding will enable the Gatineau business to improve its production and marketing capacity. This CED support will make it possible for MINI TIPI to acquire and install production equipment, purchase software and computer equipment, and develop a pre–marketing strategy.

Founded in 2016, MINI TIPI is a business that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indigenous cultures through the creation, production and distribution of a variety of high-quality products (covers, bags, shawls, mittens, and kids' ponchos). Co–founders Trisha Pitura and Mélanie Bernard have been able to develop a line of unique, elegant products inspired by their lifestyle and their proud Canadian and Indigenous heritage. They have built a business that is constantly growing, with a focus on authentic motifs, a return to community, and eco–responsibility.

Women such as Trisha Pitura and Mélanie Bernard play an invaluable role in the country's economic development. The Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

"Across the country, entrepreneurs participate in the economic vitality of our communities by creating good jobs. Today's announcement regarding MINI TIPI is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to women entrepreneurs and manufacturing businesses in Gatineau, in line with our economic recovery plan. By helping them pursue their operations and by stimulating their growth, we are ensuring Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women entrepreneurs. Assisting Indigenous women and communities in Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as MINI TIPI are key drivers in our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with CED's support for this project by this thriving business. The success and spin–offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Gatineau and the broader Outaouais region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Recognizing businesswomen as leaders enables them to have access to equal opportunities. By investing in our company, CED is enabling us to maximize our growth and the sustainability of our communities. CED is thereby supporting two values at the heart of our company: ambition and collaboration."

Mélanie Bernard, Co-founder and Head of Sales and Marketing, MINI TIPI

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

