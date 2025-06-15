KANANASKIS, AB, June 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor emphasized strengthening the trade and investment relationship between Canada and Germany, with key collaboration on energy security, emerging technologies, and defence industrial capacity.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's role as a partner of choice on energy, natural resources, critical minerals, and expertise in artificial intelligence and quantum.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz also agreed on the imperative to support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]