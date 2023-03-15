Viandes Lafrance and Produits Chimiques Citadel, two businesses led by women, receive over $500,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SHAWINIGAN, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice‒Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing CED's support for Viandes Lafrance (Louis Lafrance & Fils ltée) and Produits Chimiques Citadel. Viandes Lafrance is receiving a repayable contribution of $103,500 to develop a space for secondary and tertiary processing, acquire equipment, and establish an online platform. For its part, Produits Chimiques Citadel is being granted a repayable contribution of $400,000 to acquire and install production equipment. These investments will enable the two SMEs to continue to grow by improving their productivity.

Founded in 1929 under the name Louis Lafrance & Fils, Viandes Lafrance is a business involved in the slaughter, processing, and wholesale of sheep, cattle, and goats. Purchased in April 2012 by couple Indira Moudi, President, and Guillaume Pham, Executive Director, this thriving SME is the first multi-species abattoir to be accredited by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, something it achieved at the end of 2022. This certification enables Viandes Lafrance to sell its products through major food supply chains. Indira Moudi describes the vision of the business as a creator of local wealth with a national and international focus: a responsible model to be reproduced. Viandes Lafrance is a multicultural model seeking to build a better world by focusing on the well–being and accomplishments of its employees, clients, suppliers, and partners. With its 92–year history, the business is committed to combining equity with sustainability, by minimizing its environmental footprint. The business's mission is to feed Quebecers in an eco-friendly manner, as the preferred link between Mauricie's producers and Quebec consumers.

Founded in 1979 by Rémy Forget, Produits Chimiques Citadel specializes in the manufacture of fibreglass-related products such as polyester resins, gelcoats, epoxy resins, polyurethane, and a wide range of chemical products. The SME, which is known for its close ties to its clients, its rapid turnaround times, and its unparalleled service, has been led since 2017 by Pierre Bougie and Caroline Forget, the founder's daughter. Caroline has been involved in the business from a very young age, and today continues her father's dream to grow the business in his native village, where Caroline grew up, while continuing to provide chemical services to its clientele.

Women such as Indira Moudi and Caroline Forget play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. Following International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

Quotes

"To celebrate the success of the women leaders we know is to celebrate our collective success. By supporting projects such as those by Viandes Lafrance and Produits Chimiques Citadel, our government is recognizing the contribution of women leaders such as Indira Moudi and Caroline Forget, and this is how we are laying the foundations for a strong, sustainable future for all Canadians."

The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint–Maurice‒Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of committed women leaders. SMEs such as Viandes Lafrance and Produits Chimiques Citadel are key drivers in our economy and our communities. I am delighted with CED's support for the growth projects by these two thriving businesses. Their success will contribute to the Mauricie region's economic vitality."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Viandes Lafrance really embodies rigour right down the line. It is with great humility, pride, and ambition that, with our team composed of members of 12 different nationalities, we are bringing into our plant practices that will make a difference. And this is possible thanks to a partner such as CED, which has demonstrated great flexibility and understanding in the face of the issues we encountered during the COVID–19 pandemic; we were thus able to wrap up this project—which began in 2018—in 2022. A big thank–you to the CED team, who guided us so well."

Indira Moudi, President, Viandes Lafrance

"CED has helped us make my father's dream come true, which was to build a new plant. And as he was accustomed to saying, success comes when the chemistry is just right!"

Caroline Forget, Co–owner, Produits Chimiques Citadel

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

