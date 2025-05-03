OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement on World Press Freedom Day:

"In this time of crisis, we must protect what it means to be Canadian. A strong, independent, and free press both defines and defends our values. My new government will protect reliable Canadian public forums, so we can tell our own stories in our own languages.

"Central to this work is strengthening our public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, which has stitched this nation together, reporting from Corner Brook to Trois-Rivières to Whitehorse to Comox, bringing Canadians together at critical moments. My new government will also protect and fund more local news, including those with Indigenous perspectives.

"In a sea of foreign media and disinformation, we need Canadian voices more than ever."

