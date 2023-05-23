Women's leadership: Government of Canada contributes to E.D. Films' development

E.D. Films, a business co-founded by two women, receives $160,000 in financial assistance from CED to develop markets internationally.

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $160,000 for E.D. Films. This CED support will enable the business to improve its ability to market itself internationally by hiring marketing resources, conducting targeted promotional campaigns, participating in large–scale trade shows, and acquiring digital equipment.

Founded in 2013, E.D. Films (11062069 Canada Inc. - E.D. Films 8288224 Canada Inc.) is a multi–disciplinary animation studio with art and technical directors, producers, programmers, illustrators, and artists who make custom animated illustrations for cinematic and immersive films, virtual reality/extended reality experiences, video games, physical installations, and domes across various cultural, scientific, and themed entertainment industries. Its technology and creative expertise have been used for film animations in spaces such as the Indigenous Peoples Experience at Fort Edmonton Park in Alberta and domes internationally. Emily Paige and Archita Ghosh have co–founded, along with Daniel Gies, a dynamic business that is constantly innovating and that has established a solid international reputation for itself in recent years. The SME, which has won several prestigious national and international awards, develops content and technologies that are artist–driven and focus on the human touch.

Women such as Emily Paige and Archita Ghosh play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. The Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

Quotes

"Across the country, entrepreneurs are participating in the economic vitality of our communities by creating good jobs. Today's announcement is proof once again of the federal government's commitment to women entrepreneurs and businesses in Montréal, in line with our economic recovery plan. By investing in the expansion of E.D. Films, the government is following through on its commitments and helping businesses grow, innovate, and export their products."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women entrepreneurs. Assisting women from Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as E.D. Films are key drivers in our economy and our communities, and I am delighted with CED's support for this project by this thriving business. The success and spin–offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of the Greater Montréal region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"E.D. Films is proud to be a women–led, women–owned company in the media and entertainment industry since 2013. With support from the federal government through CED, we intend to carry on making unique animations that are conceptualized and created in Quebec for people to enjoy in many parts of the world in many ways for many years to come."

Emily Paige, President, E.D. Films

Quick facts

This announcement is part of the Economic Development Week.

The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

